Together again: McDowell mother, daughter reunite after a year of waving through a window

Every Sunday for the past year, Sherry Caron would drive to Rose Hill Retirement Community just to wave and catch a glimpse of her 95-year-old mother through a glass window. COVID restrictions kept her from being able to go inside.
“My visits were the only thing she looked forward to,” Caron said.
But, now that the mother/daughter pair are both vaccinated and COVID cases are in decline, Caron was able to give her mother, Minnie Posin, a big hug on Sunday, just in time for her 96th birthday today.
“I came in and she was dozing off in her recliner and I touched her hand and woke her up. And she really looked at me like it was just any other day, and then she said, ‘Are you allowed in here?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ She said, ‘Does that mean you can come all the time now?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I can come all the time now’. It was a big relief to be able to see her again,” Caron said on Sunday.
She also brought her mom some sweet treats, which she said she “devoured.” Caron also gave high praise to the staff at Rose Hill for taking good care of her mother in her absence.
“I used to come in and straighten up her room and when I couldn’t come in, I thought about that all the time, but everything had already been done for her and I was really very pleased about that and how things had been kept up. I have been so pleased with Rose Hill,” said Caron. “I am grateful every day for them. They are just wonderful and do a great job. I can’t imagine how difficult it is these days in the nursing homes.”
For them to be reunited was in part thanks to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services relaxing restrictions on visitations in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
“Given rapid declines in COVID-19 cases in facilities and the vaccination of residents and staff, many facilities meet criteria for resuming indoor visitation,” reads a directive from the Division of Health Service Regulation.
Luckily, Posin was able to remain healthy even after contracting COVID-19 at Rose Hill.
“She’s been so fortunate to be healthy,” said Caron. “I’m sure it has had a mental impact on these patients not to be able to around their family. It was so restrictive for so long and it does seem like a sign of a return to normalcy.”
Caron said her decision to get the vaccine was to help others, not knowing if that would give her access to her mother.
“I was able to go in because it was two weeks after my vaccination and my mom was also vaccinated. I didn’t even know that when I signed up to get vaccinated that they would allow me to see her,” she said. “I wanted to get vaccinated because if there was something I could do to help myself and others, that this could be it. When I heard about the vaccination, I knew it was the right thing to do. As a retired teacher and all of these years working with kids, I always took the flu shot.”
Caron said although she can see a change in her mother after a year, she is glad to just be able to hold her hand again.
“She’s a very strong lady, and I’m her ‘it’ since my brothers live in other states,” said Caron. “I cried and she cried, and we hugged and I was able to show her pictures of the kids and grandkids.”