Together again: McDowell mother, daughter reunite after a year of waving through a window

Every Sunday for the past year, Sherry Caron would drive to Rose Hill Retirement Community just to wave and catch a glimpse of her 95-year-old mother through a glass window. COVID restrictions kept her from being able to go inside.

“My visits were the only thing she looked forward to,” Caron said.

But, now that the mother/daughter pair are both vaccinated and COVID cases are in decline, Caron was able to give her mother, Minnie Posin, a big hug on Sunday, just in time for her 96th birthday today.

“I came in and she was dozing off in her recliner and I touched her hand and woke her up. And she really looked at me like it was just any other day, and then she said, ‘Are you allowed in here?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ She said, ‘Does that mean you can come all the time now?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I can come all the time now’. It was a big relief to be able to see her again,” Caron said on Sunday.

She also brought her mom some sweet treats, which she said she “devoured.” Caron also gave high praise to the staff at Rose Hill for taking good care of her mother in her absence.