Today is Bryan Osbon Day in the city of Marion

At the regular City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Little declared today, March 4 to be Bryan Osbon Day in the city of Marion.

At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council recognized Osbon for his 37 years and seven months of service with the city’s water system. Osbon’s retirement became effective Tuesday.

At the meeting, Osbon was introduced to council by Public Works Director Brant Sikes and Water Plant Superintendent Ben Worley. They talked about his hard work, dedication and expertise. City officials then presented him with awards for all of his many years of operating one of the most vital parts of any municipal system: the water treatment plant.

Little then read the following proclamation:

“Whereas, Bryan Osbon began his career at the city of Marion Water Treatment Plant in 1984, where he worked his way to a Grade ‘B’ Certified NC Water Treatment Plant Operator and earned a NC Grade I Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Certification and a N.C. Grade Physical, Chemical Operator Certification;

“Whereas, Bryan has been part of or witnessed major changes, repairs and upgrades at the Water Treatment Plant during the last three decades;