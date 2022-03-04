Today is Bryan Osbon Day in the city of Marion

At the regular City Council meeting, Mayor Steve Little declared today, March 4 to be Bryan Osbon Day in the city of Marion.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Marion City Council recognized Osbon for his 37 years and seven months of service with the city’s water system. Osbon’s retirement became effective Tuesday.
At the meeting, Osbon was introduced to council by Public Works Director Brant Sikes and Water Plant Superintendent Ben Worley. They talked about his hard work, dedication and expertise. City officials then presented him with awards for all of his many years of operating one of the most vital parts of any municipal system: the water treatment plant.
Little then read the following proclamation:
“Whereas, Bryan Osbon began his career at the city of Marion Water Treatment Plant in 1984, where he worked his way to a Grade ‘B’ Certified NC Water Treatment Plant Operator and earned a NC Grade I Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Certification and a N.C. Grade Physical, Chemical Operator Certification;
“Whereas, Bryan has been part of or witnessed major changes, repairs and upgrades at the Water Treatment Plant during the last three decades;
“Whereas, Bryan’s attention to detail has made him a great operator, who notices even the little things that may cause problems; Whereas, Bryan has treated and supplied over 4.2 billion gallons of pure, clean drinking water to the residents of the city over the years;
“Whereas, Bryan has the knowledge, experience, work ethic, and dependability that all employers wish their employees had;
“Whereas, Bryan is retiring on March 1, 2022 from local government after more than 37 years of service at the Marion, N.C. Water Treatment Plant
“And whereas, the city of Marion desires to recognize and honor Bryan Osbon on his many years of public service and wish him the best of success in his retirement.
“Now, therefore, in honor of Bryan Osbon and his accomplishments, I, Stephen R. Little, mayor of the city of Marion, NC, do hereby proclaim Friday, March 4, 2022 to be Bryan Osbon Day.”
In other business, the Marion City Council held a public hearing about the annexation of 5.82 acres on Old Morganton Road. This is the property that used to be Johnny Banks mobile home park. It is now vacant and owned by the Gateway Wellness Foundation. Gateway Wellness plans to construct 26 to 33 dwelling units on the site and create affordable, quality housing.
Little said Gateway Wellness has “tremendous plans for that property” and it is “such a wonderful, wonderful opportunity” for a place that used to have serious problems with crime and unfit housing.
After hearing no comments, council voted to approve the annexation.