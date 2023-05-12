Phyllis Kombol, a member of the local McDowell NC Toastmasters club, completed this year’s spring contest season by winning first place in the Speech Evaluation Contest at the District 37 conference in Charlotte on Saturday, May 6.

In this contest, she competed against four other division representatives to give analysis, encouragement, and recommendations based on a five to seven minute speech given by a fellow Toastmaster. The competitors are given five minutes to prepare their two to three minute evaluation speech which is judged by a panel of Toastmasters judges, according to a news release.

This competition is a showcase because this is the top level for evaluation speeches. Kombol, who has been a member of Toastmasters since late 2008, achieved the Distinguished Toastmaster Award (the highest education award) in 2017. She represented all of Division A, the western-most part of North Carolina, being a member of both McDowell NC Toastmasters, where she is the current club president, and Advanced Toastmasters of Asheville, where she is vice president of public relations.

She encourages people of all walks of life to consider being part of a Toastmasters club, saying “It’s a learning lab for practicing communication and leadership skills, because we are all everyday leaders, leading by example in everything we do. Remember that all speaking is public speaking.”

In addition to participation in the contest, the local club was represented by a Bigfoot-themed “Club Pride Basket” assembled by club members, and an ad in the conference program calling attention to the fact that this local club uses Zoom and hybrid meeting formats to include members from a variety of locations in North Carolina as well as Chattanooga, Tenn. and Puerto Rico. Their basket won second place in the silent auction, according to the news release.

Find information about the local club at https://mcdowellnc.toastmastersclubs.org/ or their Facebook page.

District 37 Toastmasters encompasses 93 clubs, more than 3,000 members, in the western half of North Carolina. This year District 37 celebrated its 70th year. This district includes the oldest Toastmasters club in North Carolina, Asheville Toastmasters, chartered in 1947.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership is approximately 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders.

For more information see https://d37toastmasters.org/ or www.toastmasters.org.