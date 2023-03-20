The popular comedy duo of Maude & Ethel are back to help the town of Old Fort celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Tickets are now on sale for Maude & Ethel’s “Hysterical not Historical” show at Old Fort Elementary. The show will be Maude & Ethel visiting one of their favorite places, Old Fort, to help celebrate its 150th anniversary. Maude & Ethel wax nostalgic of their “memories” and stories of Old Fort or (as per their tendency) spin tall tales of the town, in a creative and often humorous banter, considering neither character is celebrating their sesquicentennial, according to a news release.

While not entirely historical, they strive to share their hysterical account of events with the community. Through the show, the characters will introduce guests, musical segments and more.

For more than 20 years, Old Fort PTO has hosted the Maude & Ethel variety show to help raise money for the school. Pat Vess, plays Ethel, and Cynthia Moore, plays Maude. Their funny show has been very popular over the years and now they are back for the town’s year-long party.

Tickets may be purchased at the school (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. is the suggested time by school). They will be sold on a first come, first served basis. Sales will be limited to 500 per show.

The two show dates are Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at Old Fort Elementary. Both shows start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7.

To get to the school, take Catawba Avenue to Water Street, go right on Water Street until it dead ends into Mauney Avenue. Directly in front of you, there will be what the older generations would call Old Fort Finishing Plant parking lot. You may park here and take the bridges across Mill Creek (found behind the MGM cabins) as a convenient route to the school.

This presentation is hosted by The 150 Project, with modest ticket prices supporting the partner venue, Old Fort Elementary, for the event, according to the news release.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1342618523230057?active_tab=about