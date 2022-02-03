Tickets on sale for Color Me Goodwill Fashion Show

ASHEVILLE – Tickets are now on sale for the 6th Annual Color Me Goodwill fashion show, presented by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. The fashion show, featuring collections by seven local designers, will take place on Friday, April 29, at The Orange Peel in Asheville.

Each of the seven designers will present a runway collection based on a selected color, using materials found at local Goodwill stores. Designers compete for a first-place prize of $500, awarded by a panel of expert judges, and an audience choice prize of $200.

“Color Me Goodwill celebrates the potential of second chances,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill’s chief marketing officer. “Our designers are given $200 to shop at Goodwill for materials, which they deconstruct and rebuild to create their stunning collections. Each designer works with a model who has participated successfully in one of Goodwill’s employment programs. You’ll also get to hear their inspiring stories during the show.”