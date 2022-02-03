Tickets on sale for Color Me Goodwill Fashion Show

ASHEVILLE – Tickets are now on sale for the 6th Annual Color Me Goodwill fashion show, presented by Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina. The fashion show, featuring collections by seven local designers, will take place on Friday, April 29, at The Orange Peel in Asheville.
Each of the seven designers will present a runway collection based on a selected color, using materials found at local Goodwill stores. Designers compete for a first-place prize of $500, awarded by a panel of expert judges, and an audience choice prize of $200.
“Color Me Goodwill celebrates the potential of second chances,” said Jaymie Eichorn, Goodwill’s chief marketing officer. “Our designers are given $200 to shop at Goodwill for materials, which they deconstruct and rebuild to create their stunning collections. Each designer works with a model who has participated successfully in one of Goodwill’s employment programs. You’ll also get to hear their inspiring stories during the show.”
Leanna Echeverri, who won first prize at Color Me Goodwill in 2018 and 2019, will serve as the show’s program director. “Some of the designers who will compete this year are quite experienced, and others are new faces,” she said. “All of them share a commitment to sustainable fashion using repurposed materials, which is at the heart of Color Me Goodwill.”
The designers for the 6th Annual Color Me Goodwill show are:
Art Blue competed in the 2019 Color Me Goodwill show and in Asheville Community Theatre’s Costume Drama: A Fashion Show in 2018 and 2019. He has sold his reconstructed vintage-inspired fashion in several local shops.
Ray Fawley returns to Color Me Goodwill after designing for the 2019 show. He frequently contributes to area fashion shows, winning Best in Show at Costume Drama: A Fashion Show in 2019.
Jenna Jaffe is an artist, musician and teacher who recently returned to fabric design and construction. Last year she joined the juried public art exhibition Hominy Rising, which commemorated the tenth anniversary of Hominy Greenway.
Mama Trash is a maker and skater who began performing burlesque locally four years ago. She produces all of her costumes from secondhand and upcycled materials.
Shepp McManus is an experienced costume technician who has worked throughout the U.S. as a costume designer and educator.
Sugar Britches is a team of upcycled textile artists whose downtown shop has been a hub for local makers to create and sell their repurposed designs.
The Three Graces is a collaborative design team including designer/costumer Charlotte “Cat” Murphy, Studio Vonceil and Trollbinde Jewelry. The team has competed in Costume Drama: A Fashion Show, winning Best in Category in 2019 and Best in Show in 2021.
Tickets for Color Me Goodwill are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through The Orange Peel box office. All participants and attendees must follow current local and venue-specific safety guidelines. For more information, visit www.colormegoodwill.org.