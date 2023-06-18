LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature preserve operated by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is once again offering its series of nighttime outings on the mountain this summer through its popular educational program, Grandfather by Night.

This unique opportunity allows guests to experience Grandfather Mountain after hours with education staff as their guides. Under the night sky, visitors will discover some of the park’s unique flora and crepuscular (active during twilight) fauna that call Grandfather home while stopping at its most significant destinations.

The evening expedition begins atop the mountain at the world-famous Mile High Swinging Bridge, where guests will have the rare treat to view the sunset from a mile above sea level. Participants will then embark to the lower reaches of the mountain, where they may encounter nocturnal creatures, such as owls, salamanders, fireflies and more, and learn about the species that are active in the twilight hours.

During Grandfather by Night, guests can avoid the hustle and bustle of crowds that the mountain can experience during the busiest days of summer. Moreover, the experience is tailored to the guests’ interests, which is made possible by the intimate setting and the number of participants.

“Through Grandfather by Night, guests are able to see Grandfather from a fresh perspective,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It’s a quieter and more intimate offering on the mountain. We keep the group size small in order to provide the best sensory experience possible for our participants.”

Tickets for the first Grandfather by Night of the year are on sale now. The event costs $50 for general admission and $42 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club – plus tax. Each nighttime excursion lasts two hours.

Grandfather by Night events in July begin at 8 p.m. and end at 10 p.m., and, in August, they begin at 7:30 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m.

Grandfather by Night 2023 Dates:

July 14, tickets went on sale June 14

July 21, tickets go on sale June 21

July 28, tickets go on sale June 28

Aug. 4, tickets go on sale July 5

Aug. 11, tickets go on sale July 11

Aug. 18, tickets go on sale July 18

New this year, these events are accessible for those in a wheelchair. Grandfather Mountain’s vehicle fleet includes a 12-seat shuttle that has a 1,000-pound Braun Lift and accommodates an additional two people in wheelchairs. After purchasing a ticket for this event, please reach out to the Grandfather Mountain Administrative Office at 828-733-2013 to let staff know if anyone you purchased a ticket for has any accessibility needs so that proper transportation can be arranged.

Guests should be prepared for a variety of the mountain’s weather conditions and temperatures. Appropriate clothing, equipment and footwear are essential. Due to the mountain’s ever-changing weather, guests may need a jacket on many summer evenings. Individual events may be canceled if there’s a threat of inclement weather.

In-park transportation is provided. Each Grandfather by Night event is limited to 24 participants. Advance registration is required.

To learn more about Grandfather by Night, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-by-night.

To discover other exciting events happening this year at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/visit/things-to-do/special-events/.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.