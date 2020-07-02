Thursday update: 5 more positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Known total: 229

The McDowell County Health Department said Thursday five additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known total to 229 cases since the pandemic began.
Public Health officials and the McDowell County Emergency Operations Center are monitoring trends of transmission. By tracking these trends and data, officials concluded that transmission continues to be in gatherings of 10 or more people where social distancing is not practiced, households where multiple people reside and widespread community transmission.
Public health staff are aggressively investigating and tracing all contacts to positives and those testing positive are quarantined for 14 days.
This brings the total number of positives to 229 in McDowell County. There have been 4,460 people tested, 3,956 negative results and 275 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 73 individuals in quarantine, 154 out of quarantine and two deaths. Currently, 9.8% of the McDowell County population has been tested for COVID-19.
“Please stay vigilant over the holiday weekend, we know there will be temptation to be in large groups. I encourage you to be extremely cautious when making these decisions. Our largest outbreaks have come from mass gatherings in social settings. It only takes one person with COVID-19 to infect an entire group,” stated Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is so important that you wear a face covering anytime you are out in public. It will keep yourself and others safe. Always wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face. We want to see these numbers go down and wearing a face covering is one way to do that.”
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• Monday, July 6 from 9-11 a.m.; Nebo Crossing Church at 963 Harmony Grove Rd. in Nebo
• Wednesday, July 8 from 9-11 a.m. ; McDowell High School
