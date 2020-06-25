Thursday update: 2 new positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Known total at 196.

The McDowell County Health Department was notified that two additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the known local total to 196.
Public Health officials and the McDowell County Emergency Operations Center are monitoring trends of transmission. By tracking these trends and data, conclusions can be made that transmission continues to be in gatherings of 10 or more people where social distancing is not practiced and households where multiple people reside.
Public health staff is aggressively investigating and tracing all contacts to positives. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released.
There have been 3,877 people tested, 3,434 negative results and 247 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 88 individuals in quarantine, 106 out of quarantine and two deaths.
Currently, 8.5% of the McDowell County population has been tested for COVID 19.
“As people begin to start their vacations and travel outside the area, I ask you to please continue to be vigilant and use precautions to keep yourselves safe and healthy,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “It is so important that you wear a mask anytime you are out in public, wash your hands often and avoid touching your face.”
The Health Department is continuing to test individuals for COVID-19. If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations:
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
• Old Fort Town Hall; Tuesday from 9 a.m-11 a.m.; located at 38 Catawba Ave in Old Fort
• McDowell High School; July 1st from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.