History is not just a study of the past, but of the impact those historical events have on the present.

Three West McDowell Middle School students drove home that point Saturday at the Western North Carolina Regional National History Day Competition held at the University of North Carolina at Asheville campus, according to a news release.

This year’s theme for the competition was “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.” Eighth-grade students Derika Lytle, Ryan Hunt and Mara Stout all placed third in their respective categories and will advance to the state competition in Raleigh on Saturday, April 29.

The WNC region consists of students from 16 counties with entries in five different categories: Exhibit, Documentary, Website, Paper and Performance. All three WMMS students competed in the documentary category.

Lytle’s documentary is titled, “Old Fort Mural: The History of Albert Joyner Sr.”

She writes, “This project is mainly about Mr. Joyner and how he was the man that led the children through the town of Old Fort in protest of desegregation of Old Fort Elementary School…Still today, in 2023, we are still fighting for change. People say that they don't understand what it is that black people want but it’s simply if you can't see what's going on in America, it’s because you don't want to.”

Hunt and Stout also created a documentary titled, “The Pill: The Path Paved by Margaret Sanger.”

They write, “Before birth control was invented, many women would find illegal ways, and sometimes painful ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies, or to get rid of unwanted babies. It relates to the theme of frontiers in history because the invention of the pill was a huge frontier and gave women today a lot more freedom to do things.”

Competing in NHD helps students develop skills in communication, project management and historical thinking. At competition, students present their work to judges, who give all students feedback on their work and select projects to advance to the next level of the competition. The top two entries in each category at the state competition will be invited to attend the NHD National Contest with students from all over the world in June at the University of Maryland in College Park, Md., according to the news release.