Three more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,148 positive cases. There have been 45,429 tests conducted, 40,260 negative results and 21 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 28 individuals in quarantine, 5,043 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.1%, according to a news release.
Beginning next week (Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4), press releases transition to once weekly, on Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard will continue to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Appointments are available for the upcoming Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held Wednesday, June 2 at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic will be by appointment only. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. Due to decreasing demand, mass vaccination clinics will no longer be held at Grace Community Church.
Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 15,633
• Second doses: 14,453
• Total doses administered: 30,086