Three more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported three additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,148 positive cases. There have been 45,429 tests conducted, 40,260 negative results and 21 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 28 individuals in quarantine, 5,043 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 5.1%, according to a news release.

Beginning next week (Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4), press releases transition to once weekly, on Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard will continue to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

Residents in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

