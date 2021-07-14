Three more file for Marion, Old Fort elections

Woody Ayers, 44, of 24 E. Glenview St. in Marion, who filed to run for another term on the Marion City Council. First elected in 2017, he is now the mayor pro tem and is self employed.

Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, 52, of 232 Park Ave. in Marion filed to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. She works as an outreach coordinator at the McDowell Senior Center and is a leader with the West Marion Community Forum.

Iretha Hancock, 60, of 261 Reservoir Drive in Old Fort, who filed to run for the unexpired term left by Effler, who recently resigned as an alderman. This is just for the remainder of Effler’s term through 2023 and is not for an entire four-year term. The Board of Aldermen will likely appoint someone to replace Effler as well. The seat previously held by Effler will appear on the ballot in this year’s election, said Elections Director Kim Welborn. Hancock is an administrative assistant with Tilson Machine.

Ann Harkey, 71, of 90 Broad St. in Marion, who also filed to run for another term as a council member. She is a retired school teacher and was first elected in 2017.

Rick Hensley, 57, of 66 W. Fort St. in Old Fort, who filed to run for another term as mayor of the town. He is a maintenance mechanic at Baxter Healthcare.