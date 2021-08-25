Three more deaths, 67 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Wednesday that 67 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Health officials said they are saddened to report three additional deaths.
This brings the total number of positives to 6,322 in McDowell County. There have been 51,904 tests conducted, 45,467 negative results and 115 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 595 individuals in quarantine, 5,641 out of quarantine and 86 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 26.5%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreaks information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of two staff members and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 13 inmates have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information:
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 30 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9 to 11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home, according to the news release.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
• Friday, Aug. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Wednesday, Sept. 1st from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
• Third dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
COVID vaccine Summer Cards:
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a prepaid MasterCard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card. (*while supplies last)
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 20,129 (44%)
• Second doses: 18,304 (40%)