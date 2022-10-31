Three killed in fiery weekend crash in McDowell County

A three-vehicle wreck over the weekend killed three people. One person survived the crash, authorities said.

On Saturday at approximately 12:03 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred on U.S. 64 near N.C. 226 South in the Dysartsville community of McDowell County.

A 2005 Toyota SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, 69, of Spartanburg, S.C., was traveling south on U.S. 64 and appeared to cross the centerline, colliding with a Volkswagen car that was heading north on U.S. 64.

The 2016 Volkswagen passenger car was driven by Charles Albert Bonic, 67, of Rutherfordton along with a front-seat passenger, Bonic’s wife Kathleen Cecilia Bonic, 77, also of Rutherfordton.

A third vehicle, a 2017 Nissan Passenger, was driven by Christopher John Davis, 21, of Casar and he was following directly behind the Volkswagen and went left of center in an attempt to avoid colliding with either vehicle. He did make contact with the SUV driven by Eleke Chief Ijioma, according to Rohn Silvers, spokesman for the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Emergency Services Director Will Kehler previously stated this wreck involved three vehicles with one catching on fire after the collision. Eleke Chief Ijioma and Charles Albert Bonic were found to be in critical condition at the scene, with one being airlifted by MAMA helicopter and the other transported by ground ambulance to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Eleke Chief Ijioma died on the way to the hospital by ambulance, Kathleen Cecilia Bonic died at the scene of the collision and Charles Albert Bonic died at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Christopher John Davis received minor injuries and was transported to UNC Blue Ridge in Morganton, according to Silvers.

Emergency personnel requested a second helicopter from Spartanburg, S.C., and Hickory, however weather conditions prevented those helicopters from flying. MAMA landed near N.C. 226 South and Trinity Church Loop, according to Kehler.

Silvers said there was no obvious reason for this accident other than the Toyota SUV crossed the center line which caused the collision and the events that followed.

Agencies on the scene included McDowell EMS, Dysartsville Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, McDowell Emergency Management, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol, Burke County EMS and Brendletown Fire Department, according to Kehler.