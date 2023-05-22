Editor's note: The following is an open letter to the McDowell County community from Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

This week, we will celebrate National EMS Week, a time to recognize and thank the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to keep us safe in times of emergency. The McDowell EMS System consists of professionals from various agencies including 911, EMS, local fire departments, rescue and law enforcement. We are all working together daily to ensure the citizens and visitors of McDowell County receive world-class emergency care.

EMS professionals are an integral part of our health care system, providing essential services that save lives and improve outcomes. They are the first line of defense in emergency situations, providing vital care and support to patients and families in need. They often work in high-stress, high-pressure environments, where quick thinking and decisive action can make the difference between life and death.

This week, we pause to take time to honor and thank the EMS professionals and all first responders in our community for their unwavering commitment to public safety. We recognize their dedication, courage, and selflessness in the face of danger, and we express our gratitude for their tireless efforts to keep us safe.

The McDowell EMS System was established in 1977 and since that time has been recognized across North Carolina and the Southeast as a leader in rural prehospital emergency care. EMS professionals are highly trained and skilled individuals who work in a variety of roles, from emergency medical technicians (EMTs) to paramedics, dispatchers, and first responders. They are experts in emergency care, with specialized knowledge and skills to assess, diagnose, and treat a wide range of medical conditions and injuries.

I also want to take this time to recognize the families of emergency personnel, who support and encourage their loved ones as they work to keep our community safe. I know that being in EMS or another emergency agency is not just a job, but a calling, and I appreciate the sacrifices that families make to support their loved ones in this important work.

In conclusion, I want to express my heartfelt thanks to each EMS provider and first responder in our community. Your dedication, skill, and compassion make a difference every day, and I am grateful for your service. The sacrifices you make to keep the community safe doesn't go unnoticed, and we honor your commitment to public health and safety. It's an honor and privilege to get to work alongside you to care for those in need.

William Kehler

Director, McDowell County Emergency Services