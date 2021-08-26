This is why we commemorate Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell County

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdose, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of family and friends left behind. It's a time to remember and a time to act. As members of the planning team we work on acting and destigmatizing the issue. In 2020, 93,331 lives have been lost to overdose across our nation, this is the other pandemic that has been going on for years that not many like to acknowledge. In McDowell County, these numbers should be alarming and as a community we must unite to address the other pandemic crippling our community.
Fentynal is the No. 1 contributor to the increase in loss and we are seeing a shift in the substance of choice. As a person who works tirelessly to support those suffering with substance use disorders, my perception is that the increase is also a broken system and a lack of support.
McDowell County lacks access to inpatient treatment beds and detox units. The organizations in our community that are working on these issues spend countless hours navigating the resources we do have. We can do better! Rural communities like McDowell lack financial support from the county and access to grant funding is limited. Outside of the financial barriers is the stigma that many community members have. Stigma is a lack of understanding on the issue and a belief system that must change, we can't voice our opinions on issues that we are not educated on. This year’s quote is #NotOneMore.
The Overdose Awareness Team has put together recovery videos and how they fought the stigma of being a statistic. They are published in a private group to bring hope to those still struggling with substance use. It's a place of vulnerability, we can't stay anonymous anymore.
We do recover. There are many people that can do the same and help others. The value of lived experience and being able to create space for others to feel connected and heard is when we will see change. You see there are many out there that did not ask to be addicted to drugs. Many had some kind of surgery and were given an opioid for the pain. That is all it took. Many were at a party, and thought it was cool to take a drug that someone was giving out. They did not realize that one day of coolness was the last day they were to be sober. There is still opposition to the idea that addiction is a disease, some people believe even today that addiction involves a choice among its victims, and that these people still have the freedom to choose which path their actions will take. Given that drug use is at an all-time high it's time that we put our belief systems aside and look at medical research. Scientists and medical professionals have long suspected that addiction stems from a change in a person’s brain but it took quite some time for this idea to be accepted. Alcoholism was first recognized as an illness in 1957, by the American Medical Association (AMA), according to an article by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, addiction followed in 1987, its 2021. Why are we still stigmatizing these people and not treating it as a medical issue?
Many families suffer the loss of their loved ones from overdose. Many struggle to understand why their loved ones are like this. Why can’t they quit? Those with the disease of addiction lose their families because of this and feel isolated and alone. What they don’t know there is hope.
Recovery is real. WE DO RECOVER. Join us in shifting our beliefs and treating this like the medical issue that it is. Join us on Aug. 31, it's a time to ACT, a time to remember, a time to change the way we see people who struggle with the disease of addiction.