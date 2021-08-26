This is why we commemorate Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell County

We do recover. There are many people that can do the same and help others. The value of lived experience and being able to create space for others to feel connected and heard is when we will see change. You see there are many out there that did not ask to be addicted to drugs. Many had some kind of surgery and were given an opioid for the pain. That is all it took. Many were at a party, and thought it was cool to take a drug that someone was giving out. They did not realize that one day of coolness was the last day they were to be sober. There is still opposition to the idea that addiction is a disease, some people believe even today that addiction involves a choice among its victims, and that these people still have the freedom to choose which path their actions will take. Given that drug use is at an all-time high it's time that we put our belief systems aside and look at medical research. Scientists and medical professionals have long suspected that addiction stems from a change in a person’s brain but it took quite some time for this idea to be accepted. Alcoholism was first recognized as an illness in 1957, by the American Medical Association (AMA), according to an article by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, addiction followed in 1987, its 2021. Why are we still stigmatizing these people and not treating it as a medical issue?