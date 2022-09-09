This calls for a toast! Marion’s ABC stores generated $4.4 million in sales from 2021 to 2022

Business is booming at both ABC stores in Marion and the money made from the sale of liquor helps keep city taxes low.

That was the message presented to the Marion City Council at the Tuesday meeting. City officials heard a report from the Marion Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and how money from the sale of liquor at the two stores benefits the city.

ABC Board Chairman Robert Ayers said both ABC stores in Marion generated a total of $4.4 million in total sales from 2021-2022. Store No. 1 on East Court Street generated $1.739 million last year and Store No. 2 on U.S. 221 North generated $2.66 million last year. These are sales of liquor in the stores to average customers.

In addition, the No. 2 store made $444,000 in mixed beverage sales from 2021-2022. This is the sale of liquor to the bars in Marion and to places in McDowell County like the Moose Lodge and Bear Creek Marina. The total sales from the stores during 2021 to 2022 come to $4,407,516.

“Our sales continue to boom,” said Ayers to the council. “We think we are going to roll right along. It keeps our taxes low.”

Harriett Thomas, who maintains the financial records for the ABC stores, said the money made from the sales during 2021-2022 provided $402,230 to the city of Marion. It also provided $17,830 for law enforcement, provided $12,085 as a contribution to the McDowell County Commissioners and paid $52,322 in credit card charges.

For each bottle containing 50 milliliters or less, 1 cent is given to the county commissioners. For each bottle containing more than 50 milliliters, 5 cents is given to the commissioners. This money is distributed monthly for alcohol education and rehabilitation, according to information from Thomas.

ABC Board distributions are made to support law enforcement, since the ABC Board contracts with the city to provide law enforcement, and in recent years to support the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program taught in schools within Marion.

The local ABC board is required by law to spend at least 5% of its total profits for law enforcement and no less than 7% of its total profits for “education on the excessive use of alcoholic beverages and for rehabilitation of alcoholics.”

The money from the ABC stores from 2021 to 2022 provided a total of $40,500 for programs that treat alcohol abuse.

Store No. 1 on East Court Street first opened for business in August 1984. It opened after voters in Marion approved the sale of beer and wine at local grocery and convenience stores and the opening of an ABC store for the sale of liquor.

The East Court store was the first one of its kind in Marion since Prohibition and probably the first one ever in the city’s history. ABC Store Manager Donald Jackson said in 1984 there were around 10,000 to 12,000 bottles on the shelves at opening time.

The store had lots of bourbon, cordials, liqueurs, tequila, rum and some of the pre-mixed cocktails. There was some vodka and gin as well. Fred Houck of Marion was the first in line to buy a bottle from the store in August 1984. “I’m 85 years old and never bought a legal bottle of liquor in this county in my life,” he said to The McDowell News as he held up his purchase.

Since that first store opened, city officials have used the profits from the sale of liquor for downtown and economic development, parks and recreation and funding outside agencies like MACA and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.

Now in 2022, some of the top-selling brands of liquor in Marion are Tito’s vodka and any of the flavors of Crown Royal. Elijah Craig, Maker’s Mark and Woodford bourbons are also quite popular at the two stores. Brands of tequila like 1800, Patron and Don Julio are also top sellers, said Ayers.

Store No. 2 on U.S. 221 North opened in 2009. Ayers told The McDowell News that one of the big reasons for the creation of the second store was the need for more space. Ayers said he could not say right away how many brands of liquor are available at the two Marion stores.

“That’s the reason we opened our other store on U.S. 221,” he said. “We just didn’t have enough room. We needed a bigger facility.”

Thomas said this store has one of the best selections of liquor around.

At first, the ABC Board leased the second store building from property owner Allen Gurley. But now, the ABC Board owns it, said Ayers.

The store on U.S. 221 North gets a lot of business from tourists traveling through here on their way to the mountains, said Thomas.

In addition, the ABC Board has a small building on East Court Street that is right next to store No. 1 and it has been rented out to different tenants. That building used to be the home of XYZ Spirits but now Game Heads & Vinyl Junkies record store is occupying it.

Both ABC stores employ a total of 14 employees, with seven full-time and seven part-time. The full time employees now get a starting salary of $14 and hour the ABC Boards offers offer retirement benefits through the state along with health insurance and dental and vision insurance.

Ayers and Thomas said they wanted to give those store workers a living wage with $14 an hour after having them work for years at just $9 an hour. That meant less money going to the city of Marion but ABC Board members and city officials agreed it needed to be done so the workers would have a living wage.

“It’s a good place to work,” said Ayers to The McDowell News.