There’s peppers galore at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market

This week, the Historic Marion Tailgate Market will have okra, muscadines, tomatoes, peppers and more.

On today, Tuesday, Sept. 20, from 3-6 p.m., come by 67 W. Henderson St. and pick up fresh fruits, vegetables, honey and various crafts.

HMTM is open every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. Check HMTM’s website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information about upcoming events and what is in season.

No cash? That’s not a problem at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market. The market accepts: credit, debit and EBT/SNAP benefits. EBT/SNAP users can “double” their market tokens — for every dollar you spend of EBT, receive a dollar of “Fresh Bucks” (up to $20 per market day) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more information on the market, programming and vendor opportunities, call 828-652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram and sign up for the newsletter to stay in the know.

There’s peppers galore at the market, grab some to make this delicious stuffed pepper recipe.







Classic stuffed peppers

Ingredients

1/2 c. uncooked rice

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tbsp. tomato paste

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb. ground beef

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 1/2 tsp. dried oregano

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 bell peppers, tops and cores removed

1 c. shredded Monterey jack

Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small saucepan, prepare rice according to package instructions. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Cook onion until soft, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add ground beef and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until no longer pink, 6 minutes. Drain fat.

Return beef mixture to skillet, then stir in cooked rice and diced tomatoes. Season with oregano, salt, and pepper. Let simmer until liquid has reduced slightly, about 5 minutes.

Place peppers cut side-up in a 9-inch-x-13-inch baking dish and drizzle with oil. Spoon beef mixture into each pepper and top with Monterey jack, then cover baking dish with foil.

Bake until peppers are tender, about 35 minutes. Uncover and bake until cheese is bubbly, 10 minutes more.

Garnish with parsley before serving.