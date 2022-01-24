There’s more time for McDowell to collect items for tornado relief in Kentucky

Due to Winter Storm Izzy, the time for collecting items here in McDowell to help the tornado victims in Kentucky has been extended.

Grace Community Church, in partnership with Columbia Forest Products, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Adkins Transportation and Pressley Made, are all collecting supplies to help the people of Graves County, Ky., whose homes were devastated by the tornadoes in December. The effort was scheduled to start on Sunday, Jan. 16 and end on Thursday, Jan. 20.

But because of the recent winter storm here in McDowell, the time for collecting these items has been extended.

“Since we had some bad weather at the beginning of this drive, it made it hard on people to get out and bring items needed,” said Tiffany Coates, administrative assistant to the sheriff.

The collection is now taking place through Thursday, Jan. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. You can drop off items at Grace Community Church, located at 5182 U.S. 70 West, Marion. Items needed are laundry detergent, sugar-free food items, dental care items, electric heaters, cooking oil and hygiene wipes.

Items will be collected and delivered to Graves County, where Mayfield, one of the hardest hit towns, is located.