The search for more on the June 13, 1944 bomber crash in McDowell County

There was nothing else about the crash in the desk. No follow up clippings. No photos. I searched through dusty bound editions — those are hardback versions of a year or six months of papers compiled for the sake of history — but I turned up nothing else. I saved the lone clipping, hoping one day I could learn more.

As the years went by, with explosion of the internet and a seemingly infinite amount of information at my fingertips, I would, probably once a year, devote a couple of hours to research, trying to learn more. All I found were a couple of similar accounts of what was in that clipping — no names, no investigation results, nothing more.

How could the deaths of 10 men in a mountainside plane crash in western North Carolina receive what seemed to be so little attention?

Then, last year, I found that others had the same question.

“Do you know about this?” my longtime friend Walt Bagwell said in a message, sent along with some of the same scant information I, too, had found.

“I’ve known for years,” I said, “but I’ve not turned up much more than this.”

It seems I was not the right man for the job.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jim Williams, outdoor adventurer and Marion resident, was.