Dream On Theatre Works, in partnership with McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA), is pleased to announce the opening of their debut show on Thursday, April 13.

“The Revolutionists” is a new play about four very real women who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution’s Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, lose their heads and try to beat back the extremist insanity in the Paris of 1793, according to a news release.

This dream-tweaked comedy, by playwright Lauren Gunderson, is “about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world.” Ms. Gunderson has been one of the most produced playwrights in America since 2015. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for “I and You” and “The Book of Will”, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. She lives in San Francisco.

The show is directed by Treavor Gouge. It features Tyler Lynn Cloherty as Marie Antoinette, Arietta Holloway as Charlotte Corday, Josie Matos Scruggs as Marianne Angelle and Amie Webster as Olympe De Gouges. Connie Hurst acts as co-producer, media/graphic designer and stage manager, according to the news release.

When asked about playing Olympe De Gouges, Amie Webster confessed she felt a genuine connection to the character.

“Like Olympe, I want to use my voice to speak for those who may not have one. Even though I’m angered and outraged at the state of the world, I offer hope and faith in humanity and a desire to contribute something meaningful,” said Webster.

Connie Hurst added “Each one of these actors embody their alter egos so completely. Audiences will feel they’re getting a glimpse into the past and what it must have felt like to be a real woman, a revolutionary, in Paris. In 1793.”

Tyler Lynn Cloherty offered some insight into her process and understanding of Marie Antoinette.

“She reveals her vulnerability to these women, her sisters,

said Cloherty. “She needs them. And she risks a lot to show them that.”

Amie Webster went on to praise director, Treavor Gouge.

“Treavor is a visionary,” she said, “He can see things that others can’t and capture ideas in the most artistic way. It’s been an honor to work with and learn from him.”

Dream On Theatre Works is a newly formed, professional performance group partnering with art and business communities in McDowell County. They strive to bring quality entertainment that informs, enlightens and delights residents and visitors. Their mission statement is “Bringing new, traditional, provocative, cutting edge live theatre to the community in service of the creative and artistic process. Enriching the lives of participants, patrons and audiences while making connections and building alliances,” according to the news release.

“The Revolutionists” opens on Thursday, April 13 in the Greenlee Theatre located inside MACA at 50 S. Main Street, Marion.

It runs Friday, April 14; Saturday, April 15; Thursday, April 20; Friday, April 21; and Saturday, April 22. Tickets are $15 general admission and $12 for students.

A “Dinner and a Show” ticket will be offered on Friday, April 14 and Friday, April 21 only. The Spillway Bridge & Co. at 93 S. Main St., will present a four-course dinner at $50 per person that includes a ticket to the show. There is limited seating between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on both Fridays. Due to mature themes and “some” adult language “The Revolutionists” is recommended for ages 16 and older. All tickets (including dinner show) are available by visiting MACA’s Website at mcdowellarts.org.

“The Revolutionists’ by Lauren Gunderson. It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection - that ends in a song and a scaffold. Don’t miss it,” reads the news release.