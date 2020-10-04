The Orchard at Altapass celebrates a season of changes

It’s fall in the mountains. The Blue Ridge Parkway is glowing. V's of birds fly south. And with less than a month left in the Orchard at Altapass 2020 season, the red barn is a buzz with activity. But it didn’t start that way.
Back in late February, hard decisions were made to first postpone, then cancel completely the live music performances. Then the ‘heyrides’ and the Apple Core Grill.
After much discussion, they decided to turn the pandemic into an opportunity — time to return to the roots of the Orchard — the origin, the apples, the ecosystem, the education of the visitors — the mission.
Chairs were moved to the corner, tables reconfigured for social distancing both inside and on the back deck and the sound equipment covered to make room for a Monarch Butterfly habitat.
Although most have broken out of their chrysalises and started their long journey south, they left behind the milkweed plant that made up their diet. The “silk” is almost ready. Stop by and pick up a bag to take home and plant. Maybe a Monarch will stop at your place next year.
In June, we partnered with Penland School of Craft to create six stand up props that were installed around the red barn. Now kids participate in scavenger hunts to locate some of the things that keep the Orchard running. They complete their “map” in exchange for a bag of fun and educational activities.
With the grill closed, we focused on hot apple pie, caramel apples, and hand-scooped ice cream; all continue to fly out the door with the Monarchs. And we just added hot cider to go with the pie.
We are partnering with the Toe River Model Railroad Club in Spruce Pine. Through the end of the season and the beginning of 2021, they will be constructing a replica of the Clinchfield Railroad and the Orchard. Members of the club spend each Wednesday gluing huge strips of blue foam board, stringing track, creating the tiny buildings of the O. Folks are invited to watch, read one of the many railroad magazines on display or just ask a question. They have all the answers.
Co-founder Bill Carson, although not at the front of the ‘heyride’ wagon, is walking around the red barn on the weekends telling stories of the Orchard to all who want to listen. And lots do.
And the music? The Orchard realizes that traditional music is a part of the heritage of the region and of their mission and are working on options to bring the music back in 2021. An announcement will be made when plans are finalized.
There’s a lot happening in this last month. Come down and share the fall with us.
The Orchard is at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3), working orchard, heritage, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open Wednesday-Sunday through Nov. 1. Family- and pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. For information, visit altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531.
