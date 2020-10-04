The Orchard at Altapass celebrates a season of changes

With the grill closed, we focused on hot apple pie, caramel apples, and hand-scooped ice cream; all continue to fly out the door with the Monarchs. And we just added hot cider to go with the pie.

We are partnering with the Toe River Model Railroad Club in Spruce Pine. Through the end of the season and the beginning of 2021, they will be constructing a replica of the Clinchfield Railroad and the Orchard. Members of the club spend each Wednesday gluing huge strips of blue foam board, stringing track, creating the tiny buildings of the O. Folks are invited to watch, read one of the many railroad magazines on display or just ask a question. They have all the answers.

Co-founder Bill Carson, although not at the front of the ‘heyride’ wagon, is walking around the red barn on the weekends telling stories of the Orchard to all who want to listen. And lots do.

And the music? The Orchard realizes that traditional music is a part of the heritage of the region and of their mission and are working on options to bring the music back in 2021. An announcement will be made when plans are finalized.

There’s a lot happening in this last month. Come down and share the fall with us.

The Orchard is at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3), working orchard, heritage, and educational venue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., open Wednesday-Sunday through Nov. 1. Family- and pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. For information, visit altapassorchard.org or call 828-765-9531.