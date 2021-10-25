The missing history of Marion (1845-1892) Part Two: Fascinating facts

Fascinating facts about the early history of Marion
• Marion was identified as a town well into the 20th century. I will refer to Marion as a town unless a modern reference to the city of Marion is made. Marion elected officials were referenced as councilmen, aldermen and commissioners. I used the title consistent with each historical document.
• The town of Marion shared space with the U.S. Post Office in the 1920s. It is possible that the Town Council was meeting in the Post Office at the time of the fire. If records were retained at this location, then they would have been destroyed. I found no direct linkage that Marion’s records were destroyed in the 1894 fire.
• It is likely that Yancey County and Buncombe County were represented in the legislation since they bordered McDowell County and any discussion of the exact location of the county line would be of interest to them. Mitchell County to the north was not created until 1861 and was formed from several counties including a part of McDowell County. The use of the title “Commissioner” to reference city elected officials is confusing to a modern reader.
• The Historic Carson House continues in the 21st century as a house museum. Visit at historiccarsonhouse.com
• The 17 Justices of the Peace included: James G. England, E.M. Greenlee, David Cuthbertson, Aiden Carver, Lemuel Padgett, Jesse Burgin, Charles Mackey, James Gibbs, William Murphey, William M. Carson, Isaac A. Hicks, Robert McCall, James Reed, William A. Graham, Elijah Morgan, John Bradley and William English. Justices of the Peace were appointed by the General Assembly until 1865. Town commissioners often were appointed by the General Assembly when a town was formed and were subsequently elected. James Burgin was the chairman of the Court in 1843. William Murphey was chairman of the Court when the sale of Marion lots occurred in 1845. These justices were appointed by the governor. The 1843 minutes of the Court of Pleas and Quarter Sessions meeting at the Carson House can be viewed at the McDowell County Library.
• There is some confusion regarding the appointments of those with Marion responsibilities in various documents. Five individuals were appointed to lay off the town (select a town site). Five different individuals were appointed at the meeting of the court to lay off lots and oversee the public sale of the lots. A different five individuals were appointed as the town’s first Commissioners in the 1845 Incorporation Statute. Some articles have confused this matter.
• On Aug. 2, 1843, A.L. Erwin, John Moore, William Murphey, Joseph Conley and Benjamin Burgin were named to oversee the construction of the new courthouse. The courthouse was completed on May 12, 1845, on schedule and within budget. A statute was passed by the General Assembly in 1847 that recognized surplus funds from the construction of the courthouse to the county.
• The original town boundary was surveyed by Benjamin Burgin and David Chandler. For the Marion-McDowell Sesquicentennial in 1993, surveyors Larry Green and Ken Suttles placed markers on the original boundary. All of the lots may not have been sold on the first day or the list may not have included those that chose to pay over a two-year period. There are lots not identified with a purchaser.
• A pillory is similar to a stockade and was a form of punishment by public humiliation. The use of public whippings and stockades was not widespread in North Carolina in the 19th century and was made unconstitutional in 1868. I would note that one “legal” hanging took place in Marion at the former Drexel Furniture property west of Marion. Steve Effler was sentenced and hung on May 19, 1882 for killing his wife. The account is detailed in “Stories Not Told in History Books” by Nina Greenlee.