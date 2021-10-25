The missing history of Marion (1845-1892) Part Two: Fascinating facts

Fascinating facts about the early history of Marion

• Marion was identified as a town well into the 20th century. I will refer to Marion as a town unless a modern reference to the city of Marion is made. Marion elected officials were referenced as councilmen, aldermen and commissioners. I used the title consistent with each historical document.

• The town of Marion shared space with the U.S. Post Office in the 1920s. It is possible that the Town Council was meeting in the Post Office at the time of the fire. If records were retained at this location, then they would have been destroyed. I found no direct linkage that Marion’s records were destroyed in the 1894 fire.

• It is likely that Yancey County and Buncombe County were represented in the legislation since they bordered McDowell County and any discussion of the exact location of the county line would be of interest to them. Mitchell County to the north was not created until 1861 and was formed from several counties including a part of McDowell County. The use of the title “Commissioner” to reference city elected officials is confusing to a modern reader.

• The Historic Carson House continues in the 21st century as a house museum. Visit at historiccarsonhouse.com