The missing history of Marion (1845-1892) Part Three

During the rest of the 19th century, the young town of Marion grew and developed as it became the governmental and business center of McDowell County.

Some research shows who served as the mayors and council members from 1863 to 1892.

A variety of sources identify and document mayors and town council members between the 1863 and 1892 period. A total of five mayors and 23 council-members were identified. The record is incomplete, but I offer the following:

* A. M. Finley, mayor (appointed Clerk of County Court in 1867).

* R.G. Burgin, B.Weeks, R.H. Garvin, Reverend T.A. Stradley, Town Council 1869. J.H. Gilkey, Jr., mayor

* Merrit Burgin, Joseph H. Neal, James Neal, Finley Laws, John G. Yancey, Town Council 1872.

* A.G. Hallyburton, mayor. Town Council not listed 1877.

* J.H. Gilkey Jr., mayor. Wm McD Burgin, W.H. Malone. Wm Boyer, J.A. Scott, Town Council 1884.

* James Morris, mayor. J.L. McCurry. Wm Boyer, McD Burgin, Wm Blanton. J.A. Scott. Town Council. Clerk/Treasurer McD Burgin. Marshall J.S. Elliot 1890.

* M.A. Newland, mayor. M.M. Teague, Reverend M.L. Kaylor, G.G. Eaves, J.L. Morgan, W.A. Bobbit (Marshall) Town Council 1892.

* James Morris, mayor. Wm Blanton, McD Burgin, J.L. Morgan, R.J. Burgin and B.B. Price, Town Council.

Ordinances and town services

A unit of local government has many functions. Government typically provides for the health and safety of the citizenry and provides services that are public in nature. In other words, government provides services that are not easily provided by the private sector such as security, highways and public schools. Obviously, the scope of government has increased and the nature of governmental services has changed.

The town of Marion was authorized in the 1845, 1857 and 1862 legislation incorporating the town to establish local laws and regulations consistent with the North Carolina Constitution as well as to protect public health and safety. It is important for readers to understand that cities and counties can only undertake those activities authorized by the State of North Carolina.

I did locate a hand book titled “Town Ordinances: First Ordinances of the Town of Marion, NC.” The document is dated July 1, 1892 and includes a list of the elected officials for the town. The officials, referred to as aldermen, include James Morris, mayor, and W. M. Blanton, W. McD Burgin, J.L. Morgan, B.B. Price and R.J. Burgin.

The handbook, “Town Ordinances” list the first laws for the town of Marion. The local laws were likely compiled into one document from various laws that were passed over a 30-year period and already enacted when recorded in 1892. The handbook has language that is consistent with previous legislative authorization.

A summary of a few of the more interesting local rules that were in place includes the following:

1) Every male residing in the town limits between the ages of 21 and 50 years will pay a poll tax of $1. A poll tax was essentially a tax on the right to vote and was used routinely as a means to prevent African-Americans from exercising the right to vote. Both incorporation statutes and the 1892 ordinance book include a poll tax. Poll taxes were outlawed at the national level with the passage of the 26th Amendment in 1964 and at the state level in the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

2) The ordinance book established a series of business license taxes. Most of the fees were in the annual range of $5 to $10. There were higher fees designed to limit certain activities such as a $500 fee for a bar room, $75 for each pool table, and on every “Merry Go Round” $100.

3) Each male between the ages of 18 and 45 was required to work upon the streets of the town for four days each year. An exemption could be obtained by paying 75 cents per day.

4) Mules and horses were not allowed on the town sidewalks. They were also prohibited from riding through the town in a rapid or disorderly manner.

5) Vicious animals were prohibited.

6) Destruction or defacing property in the town limits was not allowed.

7) Guns could not be discharged in the town limits and fireworks were not allowed except in a public duty.

8) Playing and engaging in games in the streets or sidewalks was not allowed.

9) A person could not exhibit himself in a state of intoxication within the town limits.

10) Swearing or cursing aloud was not allowed. Also, disturbing the public peace or creating a nuisance was illegal. This included making threats.

11) It was unlawful for a “prostitute, or woman whose general reputation for chastity was bad” to be on the streets.

12) Certain agriculture uses including the roaming of animals was unlawful.

13) It was unlawful to insult any police member or town official.

14) All persons (but especially boys) were prohibited from getting on railroad engines or cars. The depot and rail shipments were regulated.

15) The mayor was given the power to remit all or a part of a fine. Also given the power to require a person to work, if they failed to pay.

I would suggest these areas of regulation were enacted by the town of Marion between 1862 and 1892.

A second brief comment will be offered regarding the services provided by the town of Marion prior to 1892. Marion provided at least five major services from 1862 to 1892. The five services would include: law enforcement, road construction, road maintenance, sidewalks and street lighting. The town was likely indirectly involved with the establishment of additional services such as the provision of electricity.

Law enforcement is a basic service provided during this period. I have previously mentioned the appointment of a town constable. Each of the incorporation statutes reference law enforcement and citizen patrols. The 1892 Book of Ordinances states that it was not legal to insult a police officer. The town certainly had a law enforcement service during this period and relied to some degree on voluntary patrols. The first action taken by the Marion Town Council following the Great Fire of 1894 was to rebuild the “calyboose” which had been located behind the courthouse and was destroyed.

The construction of roads and sidewalks would have been an on-going responsibility for the town. The very first assignment given in 1845 following the clearing of land and the construction of the courthouse would have been transportation related. Marion was a center for goods and services during this period, and people would have travelled to Marion to purchase goods and sell their farm products.

Consequently, streets were paved beginning in the early 1920s. The town would have also been involved with the county in constructing “turnpikes” that connected Marion to Asheville, Burnsville and Morganton. (A N.C. General Statute was passed in 1887 authorizing the construction of a “Turnpike from Marion to Burnsville.”) Other authorizations were passed approving connecting to Asheville and Morganton. J.Q. Gilkey, J.L. Morgan and Dr. B.L. Ashworth were instrumental in having city streets paved in Marion beginning in the 1920s.

Sidewalks were wooden “boardwalks” and served to keep people from the dirt and mud that existed in the streets. As mentioned, the town of Marion could compel property owners to construct wooden boardwalks.

Street lighting was a service provided by the town of Marion during this period. The streetlights were originally powered by fuel and in some cases the town reimbursed citizens the cost of the fuel. Electric service was becoming available by municipalities beginning in the 1880s. The city of Hickory was electrified in 1888. Marion had at least minimal electric service in 1892. More extensive service was provided by Marion Light and Power and founded by J.L. Morgan and Robert Bennet in 1908. (I am still receiving information on the provision of electricity in Marion and McDowell County). Duke Energy would have begun providing electricity in the 1920s.

The possibility of other services being provided is possible. Water, wastewater and fire service all initiated in the early to mid-1900s. The original water system was initiated in 1903, although the use of wells in a “community method” was possible prior to this date. The original waste treatment plant may have been constructed in the 1930s. Marion Telephone Company was established in 1911.

Oak Grove Cemetery was a cemetery in the 1870s and operated as the Oak Grove Association. It was suggested that the town took the cemetery operations over in the 1900s from this private operator. Many towns operated “city dumps” and hauled refuse. These and other service provisions may have been operational.

The town received quite a bit of criticism for not having a fully manned and equipped fire department when the 1894 fire occurred. The town did not have piped and treated water until the early 1900s. The town did not have treated sewage until the 1930s.

Conclusions

The research I have done for this article possibly accomplishes a number of items:

1) Establishes a possible link between the 1894 Marion fire and the destruction of Marion’s records. This is based on the co-location of the U.S. Post Office and town offices in the early 1900s.

2) Sheds light on the location process for the town of Marion and the three sites that were considered.

3) A few details that were not known regarding the auction of town lots and early Marion activity were produced.

4) Established that Marion was incorporated three times although the Marion council was non-functioning until after the third incorporation. Marion began to formally function as a Town Council in 1862.

5) Identifies a number of previously unidentified mayors and Town Board members who served between 1863 through 1892. Five mayors and 23 council members were identified.

6) The 1889 charter provides significant information on how the town functioned.

7) Summarizes adopted regulations and service provisions enacted during the period that Marion Town government emerges.

Past and present elected and appointed officials with the city of Marion are part of an outstanding legacy of service and progress. In addition, each of you have added to this legacy and added to your own legacy. It is an honor to bring some light to the 1845 to 1892 period.