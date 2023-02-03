A McDowell County student donated a portion of his hair to other kids who have lost theirs.

Cortney Snyder, cosmetology director at McDowell Technical Community College, and cosmetology student Sarah Mikalyn Parris volunteered to cut and style the hair of Will Lewis, who is a junior at the McDowell Academy of Innovation, according to an email to The McDowell News.

About Wigs for Kids When children lose their hair, they don’t just suffer physically. The change in their appear…

Lewis wanted to donate some of his long hair to Wigs For Kids, which is a nonprofit organization providing wigs for kids since 1981.

This organization seeks to provide wigs and hair pieces to young people who have lost their hair due to a health crisis. Wigs For Kids depends on monetary and hair donations from generous individuals. The process for creating wigs made from real hair is costly and time-consuming. Wigs For Kids never charges the families that are receiving these custom hair replacement systems, according to the organization’s website.

You can learn more by visiting www.wigsforkids.org.

Lewis had 16 inches of his long hair removed so he could donate it. This was his second donation of hair. His first was made to Hair We Share, another nonprofit that provides hair to people in need at no cost, according to the email.

Parris also prepared the hair for shipping and gave Lewis the finishing haircut.

When Lewis was asked why he chose to donate this way, he stated, “It’s a small way to help kids going through some of the toughest times in their young life.”