The Hardest Walk: Hikes, research uncover the history of a World War II bomber crash in the Blue Ridge Mountains

The next step was to do an on-site search for clues. I called a group of my hiking buddies, we picked a date and time and headed into the woods.

The First Hike

No way to sugarcoat it. It was cold. The Covid-19 cases were on the rise. We had our faces covered but it was more as protection from the cold than from fear of infection. We bundled up, put on our backpacks, and started out. We hoped we would see something that would tell us we were on the right track. At this point my friends were hiking with me because I told them I felt there could be the possibility of finding something, although never recorded, never mentioned, and probably just folklore fueled by a few scattered facts that I may have misunderstood in the first place. In other words, they were hiking theses steep and cold hills because they were my friends.

Thinking I had the site pinpointed, we headed to the most distant and, of course, the highest peak along the ridgeline. To get there, we hiked from one mountain top to another, following the ridges so we could stay oriented in the woods. We had to climb several peaks, then descend, then climb again. There was no trail to follow. Just straight up. Then straight down to the base of the next hill.