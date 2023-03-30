A special reading of a children’s book for Easter will take place Saturday at MACA in downtown Marion.

Local author and illustrator Alyssa Hughes has partnered with McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) to offer a free reading of her book, “The Easter Chicken,” for children and families on Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m. in the MACA gallery.

The story is about a hen who hatches a plan to take her rightful place as The Easter Chicken and is recommended for children ages 18 months to 5 years old, according to a news release.

The book, written and illustrated by Hughes, along with her other books and products are available for purchase through her website: barefootbabyclothing.com.

With their manufacturing based at 44 Depot St. in Marion, Barefoot Baby is owned and operated by the Hughes family, producing quality clothing for babies, toddlers and youth. Using her own illustrations, Hughes uses sublimation to add her artwork to soft T-shirts and bodysuits, hats and books.

Along with the reading, MACA will be providing chicken crafts and coloring pages from 9:30-10:30 a.m. with lemonade to accompany the book reading, according to the news release.

MACA is at 50 S Main St., Marion.

For more information, you can visit www. mcdowellarts.org or call 828-652-8610.