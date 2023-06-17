SPRUCE PINE — The Orchard at Altapass is hosting a special evening concert with Terry McKinney and Friends on Friday, June 23, starting at 7 p.m.

The band returns to the orchard after a two-year hiatus in a fundraising tribute to traditional mountain, classic country, gospel and bluegrass music, and he’s bringing some of his best musician friends with him.

Admission is $10 per person with proceeds split between the band and the Orchard. Support the music program at the Orchard and welcome him back to the pavilion stage. The Orchard at Altapass is at 1025 Orchard Road at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Spruce Pine.

The Orchard is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mile 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, it is a not-for-profit working orchard and educational venue, family- and pet-friendly, according to the news release.

For information, visit www.altapassorchard.org or the Orchard’s Facebook page.