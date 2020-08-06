Take a stroll along the greenway in McDowell

As I have said in the past, I don’t tend to write about paved trails.
After feedback from some of you, I have come to realize that not every hike has to be a well-planned, energy sucking event. Sometimes, we just need to get out in the fresh air and make our bodies move.
My new outlook was recently reinforced by a conversation with McDowell Trails Association President Steve Pierce. Steve is, without question, one of the most accomplished hikers I know. Between his multi-mile, steep climbs and shin splitting descents of mountain trails, Steve is a greenway walker.
Greenway walking is a way to keep your conditioning current or, when you feel the need, allow yourself to just meander along while your mind takes a rest. These days, we all could use a little down time.
So, I plan to use these assets called greenways to diversify my routine a little. Plus, if it is good enough for Steve, it’s certainly good enough for me. So, if I do it, I want to tell you about it.
Before I describe the walk, I have to give a salute to Bill Hendley and Frank Dean who, one day, looked at a rugged river shoreline and dreamed that a walkway could someday exist. Then they worked to make it happen. Also, to the McDowell Trails Association who keeps the dream alive.
Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway in Marion
Difficulty: Easy.
Shoes: Anything you have. I have seen barefoot walkers, and, believe it or not, I saw one person wearing those stiletto high heels. To be honest, he didn’t look very comfortable. Just dress to enjoy the hike.
Time: Expect to spend from 1 to 1.5 hours on the greenway if you walk to the end and back. There are many benches along the route, most were donated by citizens of Marion, so you might want to sit and enjoy the sights and sounds. Albert Einstein once said, “Learn from yesterday, live for today, and hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” I like that “live for today” part. No better way than to take a few minutes by the river. If you do that, there is no time limit.
Distance: Total distance round trip is 1.6 miles not including the side trip to round hill. That will add another quarter mile. Elevation gain is none. Except for a small downhill at the beginning, the greenway is totally flat. Good for strollers, wheelchairs, bikes, trikes and, well you get it.
It should be noted that the trail is currently an out and back. The bridge at the west end — the rock quarry entrance — was damaged by recent rains. With the bridge closed, the only path to walk is from the trail entrance behind McDowell House. The good news is that McDowell Trails Association and the City of Marion expect full restoration in just a few weeks. Funds have already been allotted.
Safety: Like most greenway trails, this one can be somewhat crowded part of the time. That means distancing and masking are a serious consideration. Don’t be afraid. Just use common sense and adhere to current guidelines. Always a good idea to take water.
Courtesy: If the greenway is crowded, just be alert. You may see bikes and even skaters. Stay to the right when you walk. If you’re with a group, try not to take up the entire trail. If you stop to chat, please step off the path so others can continue unobstructed. Pets are allowed and they all look like they are enjoying the walk but be sure to clean up after them. Watch your own trash. There are several waste receptacles along the route. Use them. As you know, I used to ask you to pick up trash if you see it. Not a good idea these days. For now, we’ll have to leave that for the city maintenance crew.
How to get there: From Marion, take U.S. 221 north toward Sevier. Soon you will be at the intersection for U.S. 70. Make a left turn onto 70 like you are headed to Old Fort. Almost immediately you will see McDowell House on your right. That is the entrance to the east end of the greenway. Pull in behind the house, and you will see the parking area. An American flag flies at the trail entrance. The flag, and pole, were dedicated to the citizens of McDowell county by the Rotary Club of Marion in 2017.
The trail starts at the parking lot. As you enter, note the brick display under your feet. It’s an acknowledgement to many who have supported the greenway project. Pass the flag on your right and you are underway.
The Trail: As you would expect, the trail is mostly flat and easy to follow. Along the way, look for deer, turkeys, a big blue heron that thinks he owns the place, and on occasion, a bear.
Bring the whole family. Or if you have just had it up to your chin, come alone. Bring the family next time. There is a lot to see and do. Like that guy with the weird hairdo said, “Live for today” and enjoy what we have. You’ll like this one.
Did you feel it? A little taste of fall in the air. Get ready. It’s coming and the trails are going to get harder.
