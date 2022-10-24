Tailgate Market features pumpkin-carving event

Join us for and end-of-season market event. This week the Historic Marion Tailgate Market will have greens, okra, muscadines, peppers, honey, fresh bread and more.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 6 p.m., come by 67 W Henderson St. and pick up fresh fruits, vegetables, honey, and various crafts. In addition, locally raised chicken, pork and beef will be available.

Join West Marion Community Forum, Inc. for a fun family day carving pumpkins at the market. McDowell Local Food Advisory Council and the Hub will be providing pumpkins for carving, along with pumpkin recipes and baggies to store your carved out seeds. A cooking demo will be provided by McDowell County Cooperative Extension. A big thank you to our partners including Mission McDowell Hospital and McDowell County Cooperative Extension for your support.

Want to get your hands dirty, learn about bugs, get involved with the community and have fun? The Junior Master Gardener program is getting started in McDowell County. Interested? Learn more at a drop-in info session on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market from 3 to 6 p.m. We’ll have Master Gardeners on hand to answer your questions along with gardening information and the opportunity for kids to make a paper pot and take it home with a plant.

The Junior Master Gardener (JMG) program is a youth gardening program of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. JMG engages children in hands-on group and individual learning experiences that provide a love of gardening, develop an appreciation for the environment, cultivate leadership, personal responsibility, community involvement, and critical thinking skills.

HMTM is open every Tuesday 3 to 6 p.m. Please check HMTM’s Website (mariontailgatemarket.com) and social media event calendars for more information about upcoming events and what is in season.

No cash? That’s not a problem at the Historic Marion Tailgate Market! The Market accepts: c, debit and EBT/SNAP benefits. EBT/SNAP users can “double” their market tokens- for every dollar you spend of EBT, receive a dollar “Fresh Bucks” (up to $20 per market day) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.

For more information on the market, programming, and vendor opportunities please call 828-652-2215 or email megan@marionbiz.org. Follow the market on Facebook, Instagram, and sign up for the newsletter to stay in the know.

It’s pumpkin season. Make these yummy roasted seeds for your next treat.

Brown Sugar Pumpkin Spice Pumpkin Seeds

Ingredients

2 cups raw pumpkin seeds (from 1 large pumpkin)

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Pinch of kosher salt

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Place the pumpkin seeds in a colander and rinse away all the pulp and stringy stuff.

3. Spread the seeds out on a rimmed baking sheet and roast until dried out, 30 to 45 minutes.

4. Toss the pumpkin seeds with the sugar, butter, pumpkin pie spice and salt in a medium bowl until evenly coated.

5. Return the seeds to the baking sheet, spread them out and roast until dry, about 35 minutes.

6. Let cool, then break up into pieces before serving.