Swim beach area at LJSP remains closed as of Monday

The swim beach at Lake James State Park is still closed as of Monday while park officials wait to hear back about test results regarding high levels of E. coli bacteria in the water there.

Late Friday, the state park that spans both McDowell and Burke counties issued a news release for the weekend.

“Due to high levels of E. Coli found in the lake near the swim beach, the swim beach will be closed this weekend,” read the news release. “It is likely due to geese overnighting in the swim beach area, or runoff of animal waste into the Catawba River from recent heavy rains. We apologize for the short notice — the testing information came to us late Friday 6/17. Thanks for your patience!”

Katie Hall, a spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, said Monday morning that the water was tested again that morning by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation and the results should be known by Tuesday morning. Until then, the swim beach area at the Paddy’s Creek section of the park remains closed.

Hall said the testing on Friday was done by the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, which does this on a periodic basis. She added as far as she knew, this was the first time the water at the swim beach was tested for E. coli.

She referred all other questions to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, which was not available as of deadline on Monday.