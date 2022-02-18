Swannanoa Valley Museum series looks at WNC

How old is the French Broad River? When was Asheville founded? What’s the deal with the Brown Mountain lights? These questions are explored in the Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center’s 2022 online series This is Home: Western North Carolina, Past and Present.

Taking place once a month on Monday evenings March through November, this series explores many of the key historical, cultural and ecological aspects of the Western North Carolina (WNC) region. Researchers and experts from across the country will present on the human and natural forces that have shaped WNC, bringing these topics into a present-day context.

Western North Carolina's population has grown rapidly in the last several years. To Saro Lynch-Thomason, the museum’s events coordinator, this has signaled an opportunity to help newcomers to the region gain fluency in the history, issues, and geography of their home.