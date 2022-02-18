Swannanoa Valley Museum series looks at WNC

How old is the French Broad River? When was Asheville founded? What’s the deal with the Brown Mountain lights? These questions are explored in the Swannanoa Valley Museum and History Center’s 2022 online series This is Home: Western North Carolina, Past and Present.
Taking place once a month on Monday evenings March through November, this series explores many of the key historical, cultural and ecological aspects of the Western North Carolina (WNC) region. Researchers and experts from across the country will present on the human and natural forces that have shaped WNC, bringing these topics into a present-day context.
Western North Carolina's population has grown rapidly in the last several years. To Saro Lynch-Thomason, the museum’s events coordinator, this has signaled an opportunity to help newcomers to the region gain fluency in the history, issues, and geography of their home.
“At the museum, we often meet people who have recently moved to the area, who are really eager to learn about the culture and communities here and how they can plug in,” says Lynch-Thomason. “Folks often want to know about the history of local towns, the waterways, and the wildlife, and they’re looking for a way to start learning about all of that. This series is designed to be a kind of entry point.”
The series provides foundations in the history and geography that surrounds Western North Carolinians, while connecting these topics to contemporary issues. The first lecture in the series, taking place on Monday, March 7 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., will be a history of the French Broad River with lecturer John Ross. Ross, author of Through the Mountains: The French Broad River and Time, will take the audience on an aerial tour of the French Broad’s natural and cultural history and discuss movements to clean up the river and preserve its health for future generations.
Other upcoming lectures in the series will include “Asheville and Buncombe County: 1792 to the Turn of the 20th Century” with Katherine Cutshall, collections manager at the North Carolina Collection at Pack Memorial Library, “We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives” with Rainy Brake and Louise Brown of Western Carolina University, and “Exploring the Buncombe County Turnpike through a 19th-Century Artist’s Eyes” with Scott Varn of the Preserving a Picturesque America Project.
Tickets for each lecture are $10 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available for students, veterans, BIPOC, and seniors, and requests to receive a scholarship can be sent to svmvolunteer@gmail.com. Each lecture will take place live on zoom, and will be recorded and made available afterwards to anyone who registered for the event. Additional details and registration for the lectures can be found at
https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/wncpast/. Museum staff can be contacted at 828-669-9566 or at svmvolunteer@gmail.com to answer any inquiries.
List of Lectures:
● Monday, March 7, 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m: The French Broad River: Past and Present, with John Ross.
● Monday, April 4, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: The Formation of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Dan Pierce
● Monday, May 9 , 6:30pm-8:00pm: Exploring the Buncombe County Turnpike through a 19th-Century Artist’s Eyes, with Scott Varn
● Monday, June 6 , 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Making the Invisible Visible: The Lives and Music of African American People in Far Western North Carolina, with Ann Miller Woodford
● Monday, July 1 , 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Asheville and Buncombe County: 1792 to the Turn of the 20th Century, with Katherine Cutshall
● Monday, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.: We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives, with Rainy Brake and Louise Brown
● Monday, Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m-8 p.m.: Understanding Southern Appalachian Biodiversity, with Dr. Jeniffer Frick-Ruppert
● Monday, Oct. 3 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: Exploring the Brown Mountain Lights, with Dr. Daniel Caton
● Monday, Nov. 7 , 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: André Micheaux in Western North Carolina, with Charlie Williams
