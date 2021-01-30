Supply and demand: McDowell wait list participants can expect longer wait because of vaccine shortage

McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department are asking that individuals on the COVID-19 Vaccine wait list have patience with the appointment scheduling process.

McDowell County, like other counties across North Carolina, saw its allocated vaccine doses from the state reduced earlier in the week because of vaccine supply shortages. Since starting vaccinations in late December, 3,678 people have received their COVID-19 in McDowell County.

Smaller shipments of the vaccine mean that fewer people can be scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine each week. This limitation slows down the scheduling process.

“Our team is encouraged that we know our set vaccine allocations for the next 3 weeks, as this will allow us to continue planning for future vaccine clinics,” said EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones. “But the reality for the coming months is that the demand and the people eligible for the vaccine is going to be far greater than the amount of vaccine that we have.”

Individuals scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should rest assured that doses of that vaccine will be available when it’s time to receive their second shot.