Supply and demand: McDowell wait list participants can expect longer wait because of vaccine shortage

McDowell Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department are asking that individuals on the COVID-19 Vaccine wait list have patience with the appointment scheduling process.
McDowell County, like other counties across North Carolina, saw its allocated vaccine doses from the state reduced earlier in the week because of vaccine supply shortages. Since starting vaccinations in late December, 3,678 people have received their COVID-19 in McDowell County.
Smaller shipments of the vaccine mean that fewer people can be scheduled to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine each week. This limitation slows down the scheduling process.
“Our team is encouraged that we know our set vaccine allocations for the next 3 weeks, as this will allow us to continue planning for future vaccine clinics,” said EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones. “But the reality for the coming months is that the demand and the people eligible for the vaccine is going to be far greater than the amount of vaccine that we have.”
Individuals scheduled to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine should rest assured that doses of that vaccine will be available when it’s time to receive their second shot.
“The state continues to ensure us that second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are reserved for every person who receives their first vaccination shot,” said Rivera Jones. “Our team has already begun administering second doses to some of the first patients in McDowell County, and we continue to receive second dose allotments. It is important to note that second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine must be given to patients who have already received their first dose.”
McDowell County Emergency Services and the McDowell County Health Department continue to work diligently to ensure that every eligible person who wants a COVID-19 Vaccine can receive their vaccine shot as soon as one is available for them.
“We understand the public’s frustration and concern about local allocations and access to vaccines,” said Rivera Jones. “McDowell County has used a whole community approach to design a drive-thru vaccine clinic that is accessible, fast, and efficient. We have staff and volunteers ready to vaccinate thousands of people every day. Emergency Services and Public Health in McDowell County has positioned our team to serve the entire region if called upon to do so.”
Individuals 65 years of age or older or healthcare workers who would like to join the wait list, can call 828-803-4552 or visit McDowellem.com, click on the red button, and fill out and submit the online form.
The Vaccine Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and is available in English and Spanish. The online form can be filled out 24 hours a day, seven days a week.