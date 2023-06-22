Even though its summer break for kids across McDowell County they can still have the opportunity to receive up to two nutritious meals a day through McDowell County Schools as the Summer Meals program is up and running for children age 18 and under.

Meals will be provided for free for a local students which no ID or registration required. Hunger affects children’s ability to learn and it puts them at higher risk for illness and other health issues. One hungry child is one too many. Many students depend on school meals throughout the school year but what happens when school is out? Summer nutrition programs in McDowell and other counties throughout North Carolina can help make sure that children can get the nutritious meals during the summer months and educational enrichment they need to return to school ready to learn.

While cafeteria teams will be transporting meals to throughout the county schools this summer the main prep and pick-up sites will be located at East McDowell Middle School and at West Marion Elementary Schools on weekdays all summer long with the exception of the week of July 3-7. Breakfast will be served at both sites from 7:30 - 8 a.m. on weekdays with lunch being available from 11:30 a.m. until noon at West Marion and until 12:30 p.m at East Middle. Any student who comes in to receive a summer meal is required to consume on site as take-outs are no longer available.

The summer meals program is very beneficial to all kids across McDowell County but similarly to during the school year the nutrition is key for a significant amount of the population including those who uses the Free and Reduced meals plan.

You can find information on summer meals sites by texting “FOODNC” to 304-304. You can also Call 1-866-3HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or in Spanish 1-877-8HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273). Additional information on summer meals can be found: https://summermeals4nckids.org