Study: Marion again ranks as third best retirement community in NC

“In spite of COVID, Marion is doing quite well,” said Mayor Steve Little to The McDowell News. “We are continuing to grow and revive. Not every store and business is recovering as much as I would like, but a lot are making good progress. Plus we have new things going on downtown.”

For example, the second floor of the Burrito Bros. building on North Street has gotten new windows and this means a brighter future for that downtown landmark. And further down the street, the small storefront next to the Westmoreland Funeral Home parking lot has gotten a fresh coat of paint and will have a new use.

“We have things that are happening and developing and building,” said the mayor. “It’s a good place to be and I am very proud of the people and workers and developers. The numbers are still way too high for COVID so we have to be safe and take care of each other. I think as a whole I am very proud to be living in Marion, North Carolina.”

Other towns on the list include: Hendersonville, Hickory, Brevard, Roxboro, Pinehurst, Williamston, Forest City, Reidsville and Black Mountain.

SmartAsset’s Web site has an interactive feature to allow people to see how much money they need to save for retirement, depending on their income and where they plan to live. For more information, visit https://smartasset.com/retirement/retirement-calculator#northcarolina/bestPlacesToRetire-2