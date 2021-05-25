Student poetry contest winners awarded at amphitheater

Monday evening, the student winners of the first annual Howard Bradburn Jr. Poetry Contest were announced at the Greenway Amphitheater.

And a sing-along took place in the amphitheater to celebrate Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday.

Av audience assembled for the first event at the newly renovated amphitheater at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway on Monday evening.

The renovation began as an idea by local singer and songwriter Freddy Bradburn through the McDowell Trails Association. In addition, the Master Gardeners, City Planning Director Heather Cotton and the city of Marion have all cooperated in this project, according to a news release.

It was a combined event of awarding the student poets and a celebration of one of America’s most important songwriter/poets who turned 80 on Monday. “Mr. Tamborine Man,” “Blowing in the Wind,” “The Times They Are A-Changing,” “Tangled Up in Blue” and other Dylan songs were sung by the band and the audience.

The members of the band are Matt Eldridge, Hank Eldridge, Bob Frisbee, Freddy Bradburn, Chris Pike, Connie Hurst and Stewart Browning.

For the poetry contest, prizes of $50 each were awarded to students Nicholas Newman, Kylie Ledford, Gracie Toplitz and Milo Gillespie. Will Smith and Kyra Bartlett were also winners but were not available for the event, according to a news release.