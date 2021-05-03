Student poetry contest seeks to celebrate arts and nature in McDowell

Bradburn said he named this poetry contest after his older brother who passed away five years ago.

“He was raised here and went to school here at Pleasant Gardens School, and eventually went to college at UNC and became a pharmacist,” said Bradburn. “He was six years older than me. When I was a kid and he was in high school, he introduced me to music and books that steered me on a lifelong pursuit of music, literature and art that I wouldn’t trade for anything. As a teacher at McDowell Tech, I met many students who were drawn to the arts in the same way I was, but often discouraged by a culture that didn’t see any value in the arts. I believe pursuit of a vocation you love is something that gives your life value all the way through your life.”

The contest is also being held in conjunction with the McDowell Trails Association, the amphitheater at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway and the newly formed Friends of the Amphitheater.

Bradburn told The McDowell News he hopes this contest will also bring local attention to an often overlooked but beautiful feature at the greenway.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In October, I started walking the greenway almost every day and would pass the amphitheater that no one seemed to use,” he said. “Ironically, my wife and were married there in June of 2016.”