Student poetry contest seeks to celebrate arts and nature in McDowell

McDowell’s middle and high school students can now compete in a poetry contest which will celebrate the connection between arts and nature.
This poetry contest is also intended to bring much-needed attention to a special place in Marion that is often overlooked and has not yet reached its full potential for artistic events.
Freddy Bradburn is a retired instructor with McDowell Technical Community College. He is also locally known for his songs, literature and performing arts activities. Recently, Bradburn announced the first annual Howard Bradburn Jr. Student Poetry Contest.
This contest is open to all middle and high school students in McDowell. Students can submit their poems until Thursday, May 20. Poems must not exceed 15 lines and the subject matter should have something to do with nature. Students are encouraged to write about a specific item or place to emphasize the sensory and descriptive nature of poetry. The poems must be typed and submitted between now and May 20. More than one poem may be submitted, but should not exceed three poems, according to the rules of the contest.
After the deadline, the winners will be announced for the middle school and high school divisions. The first-place winners will get $75, while the second-place winners will get $50. Third-place winners will receive $25.
Students can email their submissions to Bradburn at bradburnfreddy@gmail.com. They should include a title page with the student’s name, the title of the poem and contact information (email, phone number, and/or name of school). These are blind submissions, so the student’s name should not appear on the actual poem.
Bradburn said he named this poetry contest after his older brother who passed away five years ago.
“He was raised here and went to school here at Pleasant Gardens School, and eventually went to college at UNC and became a pharmacist,” said Bradburn. “He was six years older than me. When I was a kid and he was in high school, he introduced me to music and books that steered me on a lifelong pursuit of music, literature and art that I wouldn’t trade for anything. As a teacher at McDowell Tech, I met many students who were drawn to the arts in the same way I was, but often discouraged by a culture that didn’t see any value in the arts. I believe pursuit of a vocation you love is something that gives your life value all the way through your life.”
The contest is also being held in conjunction with the McDowell Trails Association, the amphitheater at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway and the newly formed Friends of the Amphitheater.
Bradburn told The McDowell News he hopes this contest will also bring local attention to an often overlooked but beautiful feature at the greenway.
“In October, I started walking the greenway almost every day and would pass the amphitheater that no one seemed to use,” he said. “Ironically, my wife and were married there in June of 2016.”
As a member of the McDowell Trails Association, he contacted Steve Pierce, the president, and asked if it would be okay to try and renovate the unused amphitheater and the area around it.
“The idea was to clear the area and create a space with native plants that blended nature, art, music, science, history and literature into a physical space,” Bradburn said.
He also asked the city of Marion, who maintains the greenway, and was given approval to renovate the outdoor amphitheater.
“I recruited my friends Matt Eldridge with the Forest Service and Penny Cross at McDowell Tech and they helped recruit some volunteers to do the clearing,” Bradburn said.
He then asked Karen Dark and Jan Zimmerman with the McDowell Master Gardeners if they would be in charge of the planting of native plants since they were looking for a space.
The Master Gardeners agreed to help out with the project. They marked a few trees and plants that the city removed, and they have initially planted some rhododendron and laurel.
Bradburn then set up a group he named Friends of the Amphitheater, which he hopes to turn into a legally recognized nonprofit organization in the future.
He next contacted a few fellow musicians like Bob Frisbee and his Marion Ukulele Society. This group of local ukulele enthusiasts will meet at the amphitheater on Fridays at 2 p.m. for a jam session.
Bradburn’s wife Susan Yergler, who teaches at Foothills Community School, helped him set up the student poetry contest that is running now to help emphasize the connection between the arts and nature.
“I’m humbled by the willingness and support of so many to get this project started, and we’ve done it with zero money,” he said to The McDowell News. “We are moving forward slowly. The Master Gardeners have another planting in the weeks ahead and we are planning a few informal events in the amphitheater.”
These events could feature music, poetry and other forms of the performing arts.