Strict standards lead to YMCA’s low COVID rate

North Carolina’s YMCAs are dedicated to ensuring the safety of employees and members by meeting or exceeding the guidelines and recommendations of state and local health experts, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our state, the NC Alliance of YMCAs conducted a study to test the effectiveness of NC YMCAs’ health protocols statewide.
The study examined YMCA fitness centers between Sept. 4 and Nov. 30, 2020. With nearly 1.3 million visits to 89 YMCA locations across North Carolina, the Y was notified of only 57 COVID-19 cases -- a positivity rate of just .0045%.
Support Local Journalism
The study, which found no clusters in YMCA fitness centers, is a bright spot considering the Y’s struggle to balance substantial revenue losses with an unprecedented demand for critical services.
In addition to providing community members with opportunities for exercise to maintain and improve their health, NC YMCAs, including the Corpening Memorial YMCA in Marion, have provided remote learning support for nearly 9,000 children at 117 sites, served or delivered more than 677,000 meals to those in need, and made more than 88,000 wellness checks on seniors and others at risk since the start of the pandemic.
In addition to following strict standards, the Y has stepped up as a nonprofit leader in community health to promote hand washing, mask use and social distancing.
“The Y remains on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis response, serving the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Sherée Vodicka, CEO of the NC Alliance of YMCAs. “YMCAs are so much more than a gym; they are a critical community resource and partner. We expect the critical community need to grow in 2021, even with the promising vaccine on the horizon. It is important that YMCAs remain operational with our current safety practices so that we can keep providing vital community services.”
To learn more about the Y’s COVID-19 response and impact in North Carolina, visit www.ncymcaalliance.org/our-impact.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.