Strict standards lead to YMCA’s low COVID rate

North Carolina’s YMCAs are dedicated to ensuring the safety of employees and members by meeting or exceeding the guidelines and recommendations of state and local health experts, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our state, the NC Alliance of YMCAs conducted a study to test the effectiveness of NC YMCAs’ health protocols statewide.

The study examined YMCA fitness centers between Sept. 4 and Nov. 30, 2020. With nearly 1.3 million visits to 89 YMCA locations across North Carolina, the Y was notified of only 57 COVID-19 cases -- a positivity rate of just .0045%.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The study, which found no clusters in YMCA fitness centers, is a bright spot considering the Y’s struggle to balance substantial revenue losses with an unprecedented demand for critical services.

In addition to providing community members with opportunities for exercise to maintain and improve their health, NC YMCAs, including the Corpening Memorial YMCA in Marion, have provided remote learning support for nearly 9,000 children at 117 sites, served or delivered more than 677,000 meals to those in need, and made more than 88,000 wellness checks on seniors and others at risk since the start of the pandemic.