Attendees of the Saturday, July 29, Marion Tailgate Market can anticipate a live cooking demo from McDowell Local Food Advisory Council, live music from Richie Valentine and more.

McDowell LFAC and Marion Tailgate Market will host live cooking demonstrations featuring locally sourced produce and foods. Stop by for recipes, tasting samples from the cooking demo, and inspiration for making your own fresh meals at home.

Local craft vendors including Nellie’s Quilts & Aprons, Grandpa’s Woodworking/Photography, Howe’s Kitchen & Pantry Not Wrapped Too Tight, and Sunshine’s Pet Bakery will be present with new selections of crafts and gifts.

Cottonwood Ridge Farm, Hendley’s Farm, David Parker, Calvin Freeman, Edwards Family Farm and St. John’s Community Garden will also have tables this Saturday. N.C. Farmers of the Foothills will have a significant table featuring their amazing selection of locally grown vegetables, eggs, honey and information about their farm-focused initiatives.

During the Saturday, July 29, market, McDowell the Community Garden will be open. Stop by and check out what’s growing within our new community-driven garden. Volunteer are welcome to pitch in with gardening, weed pulling, and improvements. The garden is located adjacent to the Tailgate Market (67 W. Henderson St.). Details for the Community Garden can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/33ufow6Y9.

EBT/SNAP benefits are accepted and doubled through the Fresh Bucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).

Those interested in vending as a crafter, food producer or farmer, can reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the McDowell LFAC & market manager at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

The 2023 season hours are Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May through October. There won’t be a market on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14 due to city events.

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians, and special guests at www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

About Marion

Tailgate MarketStarted in 2007 in downtown Marion.

It’s at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce, and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled

Farmers, Food Trucks, Musicians and Food Producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org

About Foothills

Food HubThe Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

Food pantry storage and packing;

Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC) Supporting farmers, pantries, and those most in need in McDowell County.

Parent Organization of Foothills Food Hub.

Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, Community organizations and food related organizations throughout McDowell.

Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market.

Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.