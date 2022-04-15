Stop by Saturday: T&S Headwear opening in downtown Marion

Two friends were able to turn a negative situation into a positive situation and in the process create downtown Marion’s newest shop.

Located at 135 S. Main St., T&S Headwear will hold its grand opening on Saturday, April 16, 2022. This shop is the creation of two friends, Sarah Barrier Jacobs and Tegan Strautmann Sacco, who have combined their talents to create all kinds of hats, tote bags, beanies and jewelry that sport attractive laser-crafted designs on leather.

This store is the result of a negative situation that happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, Jacobs and her husband Ryan owned and operated Refinery 13, Marion’s popular taproom that was named Small Business of the Year for 2018. But the COVID pandemic forced many businesses, especially ones like Refinery 13, to close temporarily. During the time of the shutdown, Jacobs had to do something to bring in some money.

Her friend Tegan found a way to help out. Tegan and her husband Joey Sacco are the owners and operators of Turtle Laboratories, which specializes in the art of working with raw steel and sheet metal and creating art and practical objects. The Saccos have machines that can engrave designs, words and other symbols onto other materials besides metals.

“It was born from something that was negative and then turned out to be something positive,” said Jacobs. “I had to start selling these hats when Refinery had to shut down because of COVID and Tegan does the designs.”

The two friends started making baseball caps bearing the Refinery 13 logo onto a leather patch. They did the same thing with the logos of other local businesses like Flavors on Main and then started creating more designs on caps.

“They started selling more and more,” said Jacobs.

By June 2020, the demand grew to be too much and they realized that they might be on to something new.

“We were just a friend helping a friend but eventually we became a formal business,” said Sacco.

Jacobs no longer owns Refinery 13 but now she and her friend are opening a new business on Main Street. It will be a shop and a place where the products will be made. T&S buys the hats, bags and beanies (or toboggans) wholesale and then applies the leather patches bearing the designs. T&S can create designs for keychains and jewelry and has products for children.

“Since 2020, we have been working in our homes and we have outgrown our homes, which is why we are moving into this retail space and our grand opening is Saturday,” said Sacco.

Their shop is located in the space that used to be the office for the Gateway Wellness Foundation.

“This will be a working shop,” said Jacobs. “This is where we will make our products as well as being a retail shop.”

Sacco creates the designs and they are applied with the laser engravers.

“We can do custom designs,” said Jacobs. “We can do logos for businesses and organizations. We have four work stations back there and in the next few weeks we will install our laser engravers to produce more products here.”

The business can produce a custom hat within three days.

“People do complement us for customer service,” said Jacobs. “We carry Richardson 112 hats and they are one of the most popular brands.”

“We will expand more in the next few months but this is what we are starting with and seeing what people like,” said Sacco.

For now, T&S is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with longer hours planned for the summer. The hours are subject to change as the business develops.

For more information, email teganandsarahdesigns@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/T-S-Designs-Crafted-Laser-Goods-118952236176753.