STOLEN: White 2003 Ford truck with Get It Done' stickers

Do you know where this truck is? Then call the McDowell County Sheriff's Office so deputies can get it done.
Investigators said Friday need the public’s help locating a stolen truck and the person that took it.
An Old Fort man reported on Thursday morning, July 30 that someone removed his white 2003 Ford F-250 pickup truck from Parker Padgett Road sometime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29 and 8:30 a.m. on July 30.
The truck, with N.C. tag DL-4665, has a black flat bed and “Get It Done” stickers on the side doors. The perpetrator also took various tools, a pressure washer, a leaf blower and a knife.
Anyone with information concerning the theft or suspect is asked to call Capt. Shanon Smith at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
