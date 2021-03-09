 Skip to main content
STOLEN IN MARION: 1967 Chevy C-10 pickup truck
STOLEN IN MARION: 1967 Chevy C-10 pickup truck

Have you seen this truck?

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding a stolen truck and the person who took it.

A Marion man reported on Friday, March 5 that someone stole the 1967 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck from property on Chapel Hill Church Loop.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

