STOLEN IN MARION: 1967 Chevy C-10 pickup truck

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding a stolen truck and the person who took it.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.