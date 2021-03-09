STOLEN IN MARION: 1967 Chevy C-10 pickup truck

STAFF REPORTS
McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding a stolen truck and the person who took it.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
A Marion man reported on Friday, March 5 that someone stole the 1967 Chevrolet C-10 pickup truck from property on Chapel Hill Church Loop.
Anyone with information concerning the theft, suspect or whereabouts of the truck is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.