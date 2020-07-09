STILL BEING SOUGHT: Amanda Brown, 15-year-old runaway
0 comments
special report top story

STILL BEING SOUGHT: Amanda Brown, 15-year-old runaway

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are still searching for a 15-year-old runaway.

Amanda Nevaeh Brown, of Snyder Drive in Marion, was last seen on Triton Way in Old Fort at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7.

She is described as a white female who stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall; weighs 115 pounds; and has red shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information concerning Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.

9 Amanda Nevaeh Brown.jpg

Brown

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics