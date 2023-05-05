On Monday, both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the McDowell Board of Education will have their regular meetings as they conduct the public’s business. And on Tuesday, the city of Marion will seek your input about possible improvements for the downtown.

The McDowell County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

The commissioners will be introduced to the new director of the McDowell Tourism Development Authority and hear updates about the Senior Center and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Under old business, they will talk about water projects, broadband Internet and building improvements. Under new business, they will discuss the courthouse technology project, the Maple Leaf playground grant, the Gold Rush 5K, the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, the county budget, administrative items, tax matters and appointments to county boards and committees.

The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda. County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

Also on Monday, the McDowell Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at the District Office boardroom at 334 S. Main St., Marion.

The members will hear a series of administrative reports and there will be recognition of students from Old Fort Elementary and McDowell High as well as school staff being recognized for their achievements. The board members will hear an update about the AIG program. The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the School Board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Under unfinished business, the board will talk about the McDowell High tennis courts and multi-purpose field project. Under new business, the board will look at an appointment to the McDowell Tech board of trustees and the search for a new school superintendent.

The board members will consider the consent agenda, which consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion. They will hold a closed session for personnel matters.

And on Tuesday, the public’s input will be sought about a streetscape study for the downtown.

Specifically, this streetscape study will focus on West Henderson Street at the intersection of Railroad Street as well as Logan Street at the intersection of West Court Street in downtown Marion.

“These streets are vital to the growth of Marion’s downtown and serve a variety of needs for local mobility and economic development. This corridor study will help the community develop a new guiding vision for the future of Henderson Street and Logan Street,” reads a news release. “We are seeking community input on this planning process. We have developed an online public survey and an interactive map that can be filled in with public comments. We are encouraging everyone to share this information and to go to the Website and complete the survey and fill out the interactive map with comments.

Here is the link to the online survey: https://foothillsregion.org/regional-development/isothermal-rural-planning-organization-rpo/marioncompletestreets/

There is also a project symposium set for Tuesday, May 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Marion Community Building to share more information about the study and to receive comments to identify issues, challenges, and opportunities for bicycle, pedestrian, motorist, and transit transportation infrastructure and facilities along the corridor. It is open to the public and free of charge to attend, according to the news release.

For questions or more information, visit the project Website or contact Jerry Stensland, project manager with Foothills Regional Commission at jstensland@foothillsregion.org or by phone 828-351-2338 or Heather Cotton, planning and development director with the city of Marion at hcotton@marionnc.org or by phone at 828-652-3551.