Status update for the Pisgah Ranger District

It has now been a week since historic flooding took place on the Pisgah Ranger District.

Crews have worked hard to assess and open areas in that week, but many areas remain closed. It is now clear that Tropical Storm Fred caused large scale damage across a geographical area not limited to the district alone.

The National Forests of North Carolina are working hard to support multiple districts reporting damages, with Pisgah National Forest the hardest hit. This support is made even more challenging with resources already spread thin across the forest.

Many employees are out West working on raging fires and local emergency response departments have been busy responding to damage and recovery in local communities.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As result, the Pisgah Ranger District continues to ask the public to remain patient as we conduct ongoing assessments. Access is fragmented and areas are taking longer to reach and assess because of damage to roads making them unsafe or impassable. These necessary assessments require focused, methodical, and thorough work, so the process is neither fast nor easy.