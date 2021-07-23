 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State officials investigate hydraulic fluid spill into river in McDowell
0 comments
alert centerpiece featured

State officials investigate hydraulic fluid spill into river in McDowell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State officials investigate hydraulic fluid spill into river

Crews from multiple departments were able to contain the spill into the Catawba River between Old Greenlee Road and Resistoflex Road. Emergency personnel turned the scene over to a private cleanup contractor on Thursday night around 10 p.m. after the spill was contained.

 FACEBOOK

The cleanup of a hydraulic fluid spill into the Catawba River that happened Thursday evening continued into Friday as the scene was turned over to a private contractor. In addition, officials with the N.C. Division of Water Resources are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, a spill of hydraulic fluid occurred during a fire at Columbia Forest Products. The fluid spilled into the Catawba River in the area from Resistoflex Road west to Columbia Carolina Road.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident including Pleasant Gardens Fire Department, McDowell County Emergency Management, McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Fire & Rescue Association, N.C. Emergency Management, Regional Response Team 6 from Asheville Fire Department and the N.C. Division of Water Resources (NCDWR), according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crews from multiple departments were able to contain the spill into the Catawba River between Old Greenlee Road and Resistoflex Road. Emergency personnel turned the scene over to a private cleanup contractor on Thursday night around 10 p.m. after the spill was contained.

Local residents could expect to see cleanup crews working in the affected area on Friday. The N.C. Division of Water Resources monitored the river and cleanup operations, according to a news release.

As of Friday morning, officials with NCDWR continued to investigate the incident.

“The exact amount that was released is unknown at this time,” said McDowell Emergency Services Director Will Kehler on Friday. “During the fire, a high pressure hydraulic line ruptured causing the product to be released on the ground. The spill was contained at the bridge along Resistoflex Road.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cancer misinformation common on social media sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics