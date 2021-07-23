State officials investigate hydraulic fluid spill into river in McDowell

The cleanup of a hydraulic fluid spill into the Catawba River that happened Thursday evening continued into Friday as the scene was turned over to a private contractor. In addition, officials with the N.C. Division of Water Resources are investigating the incident.

On Thursday, a spill of hydraulic fluid occurred during a fire at Columbia Forest Products. The fluid spilled into the Catawba River in the area from Resistoflex Road west to Columbia Carolina Road.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident including Pleasant Gardens Fire Department, McDowell County Emergency Management, McDowell Rescue, McDowell EMS, McDowell Fire & Rescue Association, N.C. Emergency Management, Regional Response Team 6 from Asheville Fire Department and the N.C. Division of Water Resources (NCDWR), according to a news release.

Crews from multiple departments were able to contain the spill into the Catawba River between Old Greenlee Road and Resistoflex Road. Emergency personnel turned the scene over to a private cleanup contractor on Thursday night around 10 p.m. after the spill was contained.

Local residents could expect to see cleanup crews working in the affected area on Friday. The N.C. Division of Water Resources monitored the river and cleanup operations, according to a news release.