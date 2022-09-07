State education officials release school report cards. 14 of 15 McDowell schools meet or exceed growth

North Carolina students improved their performance on state tests during the 2021-22 school year from the previous year’s COVID steep decline, the N.C. Department of Public instruction said.

Schools achieved growth almost on par with pre-pandemic levels, according to the state’s accountability report presented on Sept. 1 to the State Board of Education.

The report assigns letter grades A through F to individual schools and notes whether they met or exceeded expected growth based on end-of-grade and end-of-course exams.

Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver said McDowell County Schools’ growth performance — 93% meeting or exceeding growth — was higher than most, but he cautioned against reading too much into the report’s conclusions.

“Overall, our letter grades are pretty consistent with both the West and Northwest regions,” he said in a note to leadership shared with The McDowell News. “Our letter grades are higher than many districts and lower than some. In my opinion, they do not fully capture the quality of work being done by teachers, students, administrators and support staff in many cases.

NCDPI released the following grades for McDowell schools:

Eastfield — C — met school growth

East Middle — C — exceeded school growth

Glenwood — C — exceeded school growth

Marion — C — Met school growth

Academy of Innovation — B — met school growth

Early College — A — exceeded school growth

Virtual Academy — F — Not met

McDowell High — C — met school growth

Nebo — C — exceeded school growth

North Cove — D — Met school growth

PG — D — met school growth

West Marion — D — met school growth

West Middle — C — met school growth

Foothills — B — met school growth

“We should all be very excited that 93.3% of our schools (14 of 15) met or exceeded student growth!” Oliver said in his letter to leadership. “We also know that there is much work to be done to keep all of our schools moving forward. I am strongly encouraged by the great work already being done as we continue in our mission to help each student learn and grow.