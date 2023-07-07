A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 40 East onramp at Sugar Hill Road (Exit 81) in McDowell County this weekend.

The ramp will close tonight at 8 p.m. and re-open by 4 a.m. on Monday, July 10. This operation is part of a larger project to replace the bridge on Sugar Hill Road over the interstate, according to a news release.

Drivers desiring to join I-40 East from Sugar Hill Road will follow the road to U.S. 221/N.C. 226 Bypass to I-40 at Exit 86. Digital signs will alert traffic prior to the closures.

NCDOT officials encourage drivers to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely, according to the news release.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.