State Democratic Party chair visits McDowell

On Thursday, the leader of the North Carolina Democratic Party visited Marion and met with local party leaders and Democratic candidates for office.

Bobbie Richardson, chairwoman of the statewide Democratic Party, stopped by the McDowell County Democratic Community Center in downtown Marion on Thursday to thank leaders, candidates and volunteers for all their hard work, according to a news release.

“It is a great honor to visit McDowell County today and speak with our local Democratic leaders about what we can do together to empower voters to cast their ballots this November,” she said. “We're less than 50 days out from Election Day, and North Carolina is at a crossroads. The power is now in the hands of McDowell voters and voters across North Carolina to decide the direction of our state's future.

“Do we want to move boldly in the direction of a more equitable, just future or we will allow ourselves to be dragged back into the past by complacency and regressive politics? It's all on the line. Your vote matters now more than ever.”

She met with Michelle Price, chairwoman of the McDowell County Democratic Party, and Council Member Billy Martin, who is running for the N.C. Senate; Robert Cordle, who is running for the N.C. House of Representatives, and other leaders of the local party.

“As our children grow into the next generation of leaders across North Carolina, I want to be able to tell them that we as North Carolina Democrats fought for them to have access to strong, fully-funded public schools,” said Richardson. “I want to be able to tell them that we fought to ensure that they are never without access to quality, affordable medical care when they are in a crisis. I want to be able to tell them that they will be happy and safe in the North Carolina that our generation of Democratic leaders has fostered. To do that, we must take action, and whatever form of action that energy takes, make sure that at the very least that action is to vote for our Democratic candidates up and down the ballot. North Carolina is counting on you.”