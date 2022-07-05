State appellate court denies appeal from Marion man who claimed he was too intoxicated to waive his rights

A Marion man was denied an appeal by the state appellate court after he tried to argue he was too impaired to waive his right to an attorney prior to his conviction.

Stephen Michael Sisk Jr., 38, of Marion, recently appealed a 2021 decision from McDowell County Superior Court to the N.C. Court of Appeals. His case was heard in the state appellate court on March 23 of this year and the decision was announced Tuesday. Sisk contended the trial court in McDowell improperly denied his motion to suppress statements made during his custodial interrogation, according to documents from the N.C. Court of Appeals.

On June 24, 2018, Marion Police Officer Travis Maltba was driving his patrol car when he noticed Sisk pull into a gas station.

Officer Maltba had obtained a warrant for Sisk’s arrest earlier that week. The police officer arrested Sisk, took him into custody, and transported him to the Marion Police Department.

Prior to interrogation, Officer Maltba read Sisk his Miranda rights verbatim, and had him sign a statement of rights form. The officer asked Sisk, “Do you understand these rights and everything and do you still want to talk to me?” Sisk nodded in agreement and signed a statement of rights form, according to court documents.

After that, he then signed a waiver of rights form, which meant he was waiving his right to have an attorney present. He then admitted he had stolen from retail stores on multiple occasions. He then went to say he had committed larceny between 20 or 30 times, often stealing power tools from a local retailer and selling them.

He also admitted to using methamphetamine, but stated he did not use the drug daily, according to the state Court of Appeals document.

On Sept. 18, 2018, a McDowell County grand jury indicted Sisk on the charges of misdemeanor larceny and attaining habitual felon status. On Oct. 29, 2018, he was indicted on an additional charge of felony larceny. He was eventually sentenced to 78 to 106 months in prison, where he is today.

Sisk moved to suppress the statements he made during his interrogation, contending he was under the influence of methamphetamine during his confession, and his waiver of Miranda rights was not entered into knowingly and intelligently.

Officer Maltba testified Sisk did not admit to being under the influence of methamphetamine on the day of his custodial statement or exhibit any signs of impairment. Rather, the officer indicated Sisk was able to actively participate with him in in-depth conversations.

The N.C. Court of Appeals ruled it found no error in the trial court’s denial of Sisk’s motion to suppress and dismiss his appeal.

The court could “find no merit in Defendant’s appellate argument that his motion to suppress should have been granted, nor do we find error was probably committed in the trial court’s denial of the motion to suppress. We therefore deny Defendant’s petition for writ of certiorari and dismiss his appeal.”