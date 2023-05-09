OLD FORT — The Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort will host a spring wreath-making workshop Saturday and anyone interested should register for it by Friday.

The wreath-making workshop will take place at 11 a.m. on the museum’s grounds at 24 Water St., Old Fort.

On this Mother’s Day weekend, bring your mother, grandmother, best friend or neighbor to this pre-lunch event and design a wreath for the spring or summer season or even the Fourth of July. The museum will provide wreath forms, ribbons, floral wire, hot glue and decorations to help you customize your wreath. Local wreath designer Toni Jo McCoart will be the workshop instructor, according to a news release.

The cost is $15 per wreath. Advance registration and pre-payment are required and must be made by 5 p.m. Friday, May 12. To register, contact the museum. Payment may be made via phone or in person by credit card, check or cash. Space is limited to the first 12 people to register and pay. Each participate may reserve space for two people maximum.

Workstations will be set up outdoors, on the museum’s front porch and nearby gazebo, so participants should dress according to the weather. Face masks are optional, according to the news release.

For more information about the workshop, contact Brittany Joachim at Mountain Gateway Museum at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is a regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh and is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.

Just a quarter-mile off Interstate 40 at Exit 73, the museum is open year-round. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. it is closed on Mondays.